Apartment in a new building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona

Beachside Homes with Large Terraces and Seaview in a Residential Area of Estepona

This new project is situated in Costa del Sol's municipality of Estepona, in southern Spain. Estepona is a charming municipality with over 20 kilometers of coastline, known for its picturesque old town, a mild pleasant climate throughout the year, beautiful extensive beaches, and relaxed a atmosphere. Estepona is less commercialized than nearby Marbella, offering a more authentic Andalusian experience. Also, Estepona is home to excellent golf courses, including Valle Romano and Estepona Golf.

The homes for sale in Estepona Malaga are located in a peaceful residential area just 500 m from the local beaches, 5 km from Estepona town center and less than 10 minutes drive from several golf courses. The area has all the services to meet your daily needs such as banks, schools, shops, supermarkets and a wide range of dining options. The project is located 18 km from the famous Sotogrande, 35 km from Marbella and Puerto Banus, 85 km from Malaga International Airport and 95 km from Malaga city center.

Nestled in the natural setting of this picturesque beachside area, the project presents a residential gated complex that consists of 4-storey blocks distinguished by their architectural elegant lines perfectly integrated into the surroundings establishing an enduring connection with nature to promote a lifestyle in perfect harmony. The complex will provide exceptional communal on-site facilities such as outdoor pools, extensive landscaped gardens, co-working spaces, and a wellness area with a gym, a yoga room, an indoor pool, a Hammam, and a sauna.

In this project the international developer offers a choice of contemporary homes with open plan interiors that will feature high quality finishes and use of premium materials in construction. These bright properties boast generous terraces perfectly blended with the indoor areas through the use of extra large floor-to-ceiling windows to make the most of the natural light and enhance the views. The homes will be delivered with fitted and equipped kitchens, a/c throughout and a basic automation system.

