Apartment in a new building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas

Exclusive Apartments for Comfort, Elegance, and Year-Round Outdoor Living in Mijas Golf Costa del Sol

Mijas Golf is a prestigious and well-established residential area on the Costa del Sol, known for its two renowned 18-hole courses: Los Lagos and Los Olivos. Surrounded by lush landscapes and rolling fairways, it offers a peaceful yet upscale environment just minutes from the beaches of Fuengirola and La Cala de Mijas. With easy access to shops, restaurants, and international schools, Mijas Golf combines the tranquility of golf-side living with the convenience of nearby coastal towns, making it a favorite among both residents and holidaymakers.

Positioned directly on the frontline of the prestigious La Cala Golf course—featuring three 18-hole championship courses—this modern enclave embodies contemporary Mediterranean style. The 48 apartments are designed with generous open spaces and inviting communal amenities, delivering the comfort and elegance of a true home on the Costa del Sol. Located just 7 km away, the beautiful beach of La Cala de Mijas beckons with its golden sands, vibrant atmosphere, and excellent dining options. Whether you're drawn to sports, leisure, or cultural experiences, everything is close at hand. Approximately 35 km from the development, Málaga Airport ensures easy access for both local and international travel. La Cala de Mijas itself remains one of the Costa del Sol’s most desirable destinations, offering a relaxed lifestyle, rich cultural heritage, and a full range of premium amenities, making it an ideal place to call home.

Mijas apartments for sale are in a well-designed complex. Here, residents can fully embrace the Mediterranean lifestyle—relax, enjoy the scenic surroundings, and live each day immersed in natural beauty. Crafted with the finest materials and finishes, each residence exudes a modern, sophisticated ambiance. A defining feature is the seamless blend of indoor and outdoor living, where luxurious interiors open up to expansive terraces, offering year-round enjoyment of the mild climate and breathtaking views. The development consists of four east-facing buildings, housing a mix of two- and three-bedroom apartments. Daily wellness and leisure are effortless here. A well-equipped gym with inspiring views supports a healthy lifestyle, designed for both indoor and outdoor workouts. After a session, residents can unwind in the spa, complete with a sauna and hydromassage area, or relax in the social gastrobar. For those working remotely or needing a professional space, a business center is also available—all within the comfort of the development. There are two distinct swimming pools: an elegant infinity pool bordered by lush greenery and a solarium with sea views, and a beach-style pool surrounded by nature, perfect for relaxing in the sun. Set within Europe’s largest golf resort, La Cala Golf, this extraordinary setting includes three championship courses, a renowned golf academy, and spectacular views in every direction. Beyond the green, the area offers tennis and padel courts, nature trails, parks, and access to the Mediterranean Sea.

Terraces face out toward the golf course, mountains, and sea—inviting residents to live in harmony with the landscape. Wake up each day to an inspiring vista: the manicured fairways at your feet, mountains on the horizon, and the shimmering sea in the distance. With its prime positioning right at the edge of the golf course, every building delivers an exceptional panoramic experience. Choose the residence that suits your lifestyle and enjoy life surrounded by nature at its finest. Designed with versatility in mind, these homes suit families, couples, or individuals seeking a second home or a stylish space to live and work. Interiors feature open-plan layouts, top-quality materials, and kitchens seamlessly connected to bright living areas. Large, double-glazed windows open onto expansive terraces, creating a fluid transition between indoor and outdoor spaces with matching flooring throughout. Comfort meets elegance with features like underfloor heating and thoughtful details in every corner. From every terrace, the views are remarkable—green fairways, vibrant landscapes, and the serene blues of the sky and sea. Select penthouses and ground-floor units offer the option of a private pool, while outdoor kitchens are available to fully embrace the Costa del Sol's enviable climate. The residences feature spacious bedrooms, refined bathrooms, and adaptable living areas, all crafted with contemporary elegance in mind. Bedrooms serve as peaceful retreats, flooded with natural light and generous in size. For both comfort and sustainability, homes are designed with energy efficiency in mind—complete with pre-installed home automation systems, air conditioning, underfloor heating, and thermally insulated windows.

AGP-00991