  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Estepona
  4. Apartment in a new building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga

Apartment in a new building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga

Estepona, Spain
from
$594,500
;
15
Leave a request
ID: 27610
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Estepona

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Modern Apartments by the Mediterranean in Estepona

Estepona is one of the most sought-after destinations on the Costa del Sol, known for its charming old town, lively marina and more than twenty kilometres of coastline with Blue Flag beaches. With a mild Mediterranean climate, golf courses, and a wide choice of restaurants and leisure options, the town combines Andalusian authenticity with a modern lifestyle.

From apartments for sale in Estepona, Malaga, the beach is only 1.2 kilometres away, while Puerto Banús can be reached in about 18 kilometres and Marbella in 28 kilometres. The international airport of Málaga is around 83 kilometres, offering convenient connections to major European cities.

The development stands out for its elegant communal spaces designed in a resort style. Landscaped gardens surround the residential buildings, creating a calm atmosphere. A panoramic rooftop swimming pool provides spectacular sea views, while residents can also enjoy spa and wellness facilities, a gym, underground parking, storage rooms and other practical comforts.

Inside, the homes have been designed with a contemporary style that balances comfort and functionality. Open-plan layouts connect living rooms and kitchens with large windows that fill the interiors with natural light. Spacious terraces extend the living space outdoors, offering both sea and mountain views. High-quality finishes and a thoughtful distribution of rooms ensure that every apartment provides an inviting and relaxing atmosphere throughout the year.


AGP-01009

Location on the map

Estepona, Spain
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
from
$412,030
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Rojales, Spain
from
$346,105
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Estepona, Spain
from
$905,288
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$623,931
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Mijas, Spain
from
$465,005
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Estepona, Spain
from
$594,500
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Show all Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Rojales, Spain
from
$466,182
The year of construction 2025
Apartments for Sale in Ciudad Quesada Alicante with Garden or Solarium Set in the charming town of Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, Alicante this new private development combines modern architecture with everyday comfort. Known for its relaxed Mediterranean lifestyle, the area offers coastal proxim…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Euromarina Apartments
Residential quarter Euromarina Apartments
Residential quarter Euromarina Apartments
Residential quarter Euromarina Apartments
Residential quarter Euromarina Apartments
Show all Residential quarter Euromarina Apartments
Residential quarter Euromarina Apartments
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
from
$321,327
Finishing options Finished
Area 83–116 m²
4 real estate properties 4
For those seeking privacy or an enclave of tranquility, Euromarina luxury apartments are the perfect option. With a privileged location on Spain’s most stunning coastline, these properties offer more than just a home, but an invitation to live life to the fullest. The Costa Calida and Costa…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
83.0 – 90.0
349,637 – 369,650
Apartment 3 rooms
116.0
497,968
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Residential complex Residencial La Isla III
Residential complex Residencial La Isla III
Residential complex Residencial La Isla III
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$271,510
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 73–101 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Residencial "La Isla III"  is an urban complex consisting of 44 semi-detached apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms. The complex has a large communal garden, a communal swimming pool. The residential complex is located close to all types of services and about 500 meters from the beach of Los Loco…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
73.0 – 80.0
310,906 – 334,568
Apartment 3 rooms
81.0 – 101.0
334,568 – 379,656
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
09.09.2025
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
03.09.2025
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
Real Estate Taxes in Spain: A Complete Guide for Buyers, Owners, and Sellers
22.08.2025
Real Estate Taxes in Spain: A Complete Guide for Buyers, Owners, and Sellers
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
29.07.2025
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
11.07.2025
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
09.07.2025
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
10.04.2025
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
Show all publications