Villa Energy-Friendly Villa in a Prestigious Location in Mijas

Detached Villa in a Tranquil Living Space in Mijas with Mountain Views

The chic villa is located in Mijas, Málaga in the Costa del Sol region of Spain. The area offers a wonderful climate, beautiful sandy beaches, exclusive natural beauties, well-developed road structures, sports facilities like golf courses, and growing interest in the real estate market. These amenities award Mijas with popularity among foreign investors. The cosmopolitan environment here leaves space for colorful daily life.

The detached villa in Mijas is located in a popular residential living space in Buenavista Neighborhood a short distance from the A-7 Highway. The villa is situated 4 km from the beach, 4.5 km from Mijas Pueblo City Center, 9 km from Fuengirola City Center, 18 km from Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport, and 35 km from Marbella.

The villa for sale in Mijas, Málaga is situated on 700 m² plots of land that includes an outdoor swimming pool along with a beautiful garden. The project also offers terraces in the villa that offers panoramic mountain views.

The energy-efficient villa is equipped with the highest quality materials including an A/C system that provides hot water both for heating and daily usage. The 3-storey villa features an open-plan concept that meets the interiors with the exteriors. The kitchen of the villa is equipped with high-quality white appliances.

