Apartment in a new building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella

Luxurious and Stylish Flats in Perfect Harmony in Marbella

Marbella is one of Europe’s most sought-after destinations, known for its unique blend of Mediterranean lifestyle, cosmopolitan atmosphere, and natural beauty. With its year-round sunshine, renowned golf courses, fine dining, luxury shopping, and vibrant cultural scene, the city offers an incomparable setting where leisure and sophistication come together. The surrounding mountains and the Mediterranean Sea frame an environment that combines tranquility with the dynamism of an international hub.

Flats for sale in Marbella, Malaga, are located 0.9 km from the beach, 5.7 km from Marbella’s town centre, 12 km from Puerto Banús, and 34 km from Málaga International Airport.

The exterior communal areas are designed to elevate everyday living. An impressive infinity swimming pool merges seamlessly with the horizon and offers uninterrupted views of the Mediterranean. Landscaped gardens create a serene and refreshing environment, while the pool bar, spa with Turkish bath, heated swimming lane, gym, and modern coworking and social lounge complete a selection of amenities conceived for relaxation, wellbeing, and social life.

The interiors stand out for their elegance and functionality. Spacious layouts and open-plan kitchens connect naturally with bright dining and living areas, while large windows allow natural light to flow throughout the homes. The bedrooms are conceived as havens of rest, many with en-suite bathrooms finished with premium materials. Expansive terraces extend the living areas outdoors, inviting residents to enjoy the Mediterranean climate all year round.

