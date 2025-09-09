  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Benahavis
  4. Apartment in a new building Lake View Apartments in Country Club in Benahavis Malaga

Apartment in a new building Lake View Apartments in Country Club in Benahavis Malaga

Benahavis, Spain
from
$2,83M
;
22
Leave a request
ID: 27925
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Benahavis

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Energy-Efficient Apartments in the Country Club in Benahavis

Benahavis is a natural place that offers picturesque views between the famous Marbella, Ronda, and Estepona. The region is close to the beach approximately 7 km.

The energy-efficient apartments are located in a respectful complex a few minutes from sandy beaches. The apartments are also 15 minutes from Puerto Banus, 45 minutes from Malaga Airport, and nearly one hour from the city center of Malaga.

The respectful project mentioned above is the Country Club on the 200-hectare of enormous land. Apartments in Benahavis are parts of the project and consist opposite to human-made lake. Country Club activities include cano, paddle surfing, water-cycle, golf course, professional tennis, paddle tennis courts, etc. In addition to the amenities, there is a communal swimming pool, and a wellness center including a fully equipped sports center, a spa, a sauna, massage rooms, and a children's club.

The apartments are designed to support sustainability and are candidates for the BREEAM certificate which evaluates energy efficiency.

The apartments are equipped with fully equipped kitchens, home automation systems, air conditioning, and underfloor heating. In addition, it is possible to add some features such as a pool, sauna, Turkish bath, and barbecue with an extra fee.


AGP-00720

Location on the map

Benahavis, Spain
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Mijas, Spain
from
$719,286
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Rojales, Spain
from
$363,764
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
el Verger, Spain
from
$395,549
Residential complex La Costa Blanca! Sal & Sol Resort complex in
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$273,515
Residential complex Essential House
Finestrat, Spain
from
$858,199
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Lake View Apartments in Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Benahavis, Spain
from
$2,83M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Show all Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$965,327
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Astonishing Views BREEAM Certified Apartments with Large Terraces in Fuengirola This project is located in the municipality of Fuengirola. Situated in the heart of the Costa del Sol, bustling and vibrant Fuengirola boasts beautiful sandy beaches, excellent amenities, and a lively year-round …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Show all Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Mijas, Spain
from
$465,005
The year of construction 2027
Properties in a Natural Location of Mijas Malaga This complex is in Mijas, in the neighborhood of Cerrado del Águila in Mijas is an elegant residential and golf resort set in rolling hills just a short distance from the Mediterranean coast. The centerpiece is a beautifully designed 9-hole go…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Show all Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$671,020
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Chic Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Spacious Terraces in a Gated Complex The apartments are located in the Costa del Sol region's popular residential area Fuengirola. With a wonderful climate, rich social amenities, a lively atmosphere, and natural beauty, Fuengirola attracts visitors …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
09.09.2025
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
03.09.2025
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
Real Estate Taxes in Spain: A Complete Guide for Buyers, Owners, and Sellers
22.08.2025
Real Estate Taxes in Spain: A Complete Guide for Buyers, Owners, and Sellers
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
29.07.2025
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
11.07.2025
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
09.07.2025
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
10.04.2025
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
Show all publications