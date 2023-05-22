Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal

Residential properties for sale in Portugal

Marvila
44
Lagoa e Carvoeiro
34
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria
32
Silves
32
Alentejo Region
30
Avenidas Novas
30
Porto
30
Campo de Ourique
29
Show more
2 067 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Ericeira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Ericeira, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 595,000
Fantastic 4 bedroom villa (with 5 divisions) with generous areas and superior quality finish…
4 room house in Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
4 room house
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 575 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
Villa located in a very quiet area on the outskirts of Alvor, on a plot of land of 1070m2, i…
2 room apartment in Almancil, Portugal
2 room apartment
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
€ 324,000
3 room apartment in Faro, Portugal
3 room apartment
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 113 m²
€ 430,000
2 room apartment in Portimao, Portugal
2 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
€ 385,000
Villa 5 room villa in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
€ 2,000,000
Villa with high quality finishings, surrounded by nature and fantastic landscape. This villa…
Apartment in Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Area 91 m²
€ 282,000
Apartment in Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Area 95 m²
€ 315,000
Apartment in Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Apartment
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Area 79 m²
€ 266,000
2 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
€ 390,000
Flats overlooking the sea in Cabanas de Tavira, in an excellent location, these two new buil…
2 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
€ 650,000
Flats overlooking the sea in Cabanas de Tavira, in an excellent location, these two new buil…
1 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€ 410,000
Flats overlooking the sea in Cabanas de Tavira, in an excellent location, these two new buil…
2 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
€ 375,000
Flats overlooking the sea in Cabanas de Tavira, in an excellent location, these two new buil…
3 room apartment in Portimao, Portugal
3 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 2/6
€ 225,000
Located on the 2nd floor of an apartment block with a traditional Portuguese tiled façade, t…
2 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 124 m²
€ 490,000
2 room apartment in Portimao, Portugal
2 room apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 279 m²
€ 1,770,000
With a magnificent view to the Marina of Praia da Rocha and the Castle of Ferragudo this lux…
3 room apartment in Olhao, Portugal
3 room apartment
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
€ 290,000
Apartment with excellent sun exposure, set on the first floor of a three-storey building wit…
House in Monchique, Portugal
House
Monchique, Portugal
Area 56 m²
€ 220,000
Farm located in a quiet area, near Caldas de Monchique and 2 km from the village centre. Th…
3 room apartment in Lagoa, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 97 m²
€ 395,000
New apartment for sale in Lagoa, in the Algarve region of Portugal, in a completely private …
2 room apartment in Conceicao, Portugal
2 room apartment
Conceicao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
€ 335,000
For sale a new apartment, with a terrace of 26 m2, built of high quality materials in a priv…
3 room apartment in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
3 room apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 126 m²
€ 331,000
New apartment 3 bedrooms within walking distance of the center of São Brás de Alportel.Taste…
2 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 56 m²
€ 335,000
Luxury development consisting of 19 apartments with high quality of construction. The apar…
3 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
€ 600,000
Apartment in the initial phase of construction, situated at a short distance from the histor…
2 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
€ 550,000
Apartment in the initial phase of construction, situated at a short distance from the histor…
5 room house in Canecas, Portugal
5 room house
Canecas, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
€ 480,000
This beautiful villa consists of five spacious and comfortable bedrooms, is perfect to accom…
5 room house in Portimao, Portugal
5 room house
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 590 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,990,000
Detached and completely fenced villa providing total privacy with 3 floors, with 751m2 of co…
3 room townhouse in Lagoa, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Lagoa, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 410,000
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 400K This development is located in Lagoa, within one of the ma…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Bensafrim, Portugal
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Bensafrim, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 221 m²
€ 540,000
Villa with 5 bedrooms, located in a quiet area and close to the town of Lagos.   Built with…
4 room apartment in Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
4 room apartment
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 216 m²
Floor 9/9
€ 585,000
This fully renovated 4 bedroom apartment located on the top floor with stunning view of the …
3 room house in Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
3 room house
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 147 m²
€ 690,000
In an expanding residential area in Mexilhoeira Grande we find this villa in the beginning f…

Properties features in Portugal

apartments
houses

Properties features in Portugal

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
About Portugal

Located in south-western Europe, Portugal is a developed country with a high standard of living. Officially known as the Portuguese Republic, the nation has a diverse history and culture going back thousands of ears to the prehistoric times. It is also a socially advanced country with a focus on press freedom, LGBT rights, democracy, and peacefulness. Being a high-income economy, Portugal has many sectors that continuously contribute to the growth of the nation such as agriculture, fishing, mining, industries and tourism.

What makes Portugal unique?

Portugal sees more than 20 million visitors each year making it one of the top travel destinations worldwide. There are many buildings and sites that have historical and religious significance. In addition to having several UNESCO World Heritage sites, the country has many medieval towns and villages. Ultimately making it the ideal holiday destination due to a large number of beaches, developed cities, and other tourist attractions that can help you make the most of your holiday. The Algarve’s beaches contribute to the majority of the countries tourism while most of the nation’s architecture dates back as far as the 15th century.

Buying Portuguese property

With a well-developed real estate sector, making it one of the ideal locations if you are considering to buy home or property. There are no restrictions on foreigners seeking to invest in Portuguese real estate. Due to this, the entire process is quite simple and streamlined. You can seek the help of a professional real estate agent in order to get sensible deals from across the country in terms of properties for sale. From private houses away from busy cities to affordable apartments and houses, Portugal has a lot to offer when it comes to properties for sale. The country enjoys highly developed infrastructure with a high standard of living. This makes it one of the best places to retire and settle down. No matter what your intention is regarding property purchase, rest assured that you get a lucrative deal with high potential for growth.

Realting.com
Go