Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Vila Real de Santo Antonio
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Vila Real de Santo Antonio, Portugal

Vila Nova de Cacela
11
11 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
Closed condominium with 6 villas T2+2, located in the center of Vila Nova de Casela, 5 minut…
$443,956
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 154 m²
Spacious new apartment of 154 square meters.m. with access to 1 parking space and 2 terraces…
$1,00M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 287 m²
Semi-detached villa located within one of the most prestigious Golf resorts, with views over…
$1,37M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Villa 6 bedrooms
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Contemporary style villa with 6 en suite bedrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, laundry room, a…
$3,06M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Large 2 bedroom apartment with stunning views of "Serra do Caldeirão" on the northern side,…
$950,979
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 297 m²
Semi-detached villa located within one of the most prestigious Golf resorts, with views over…
$1,43M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Villa with high quality finishings, surrounded by nature and fantastic landscape. This villa…
$2,11M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Large 2 bedroom apartment with stunning views of "Serra do Caldeirão" on the northern side, …
$982,678
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Large 2 bedroom apartment with stunning views of "Serra do Caldeirão" on the northern side, …
$982,678
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 297 m²
Semi-detached villa located within one of the most prestigious Golf resorts, with views over…
$1,48M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 410 m²
Excellent villa that combines modern and rustic in a perfect combination, the comfort to lux…
$4,02M
Leave a request

Property types in Vila Real de Santo Antonio

apartments
houses

Properties features in Vila Real de Santo Antonio, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go