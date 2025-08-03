Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Torres Vedras
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Torres Vedras, Portugal

houses
3
3 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Torres Vedras, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torres Vedras, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 178 m²
The 4 bedroom house is located in the Silveira area, in Torres Vedras, 2 km from the beaches…
$754,080
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Torres Vedras, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torres Vedras, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Excellent plot of land with a total area of 1634m2 for the construction of the villa. The bu…
$1,04M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torres Vedras, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torres Vedras, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
We present to your attention a magnificent two-level villa of 144 m2, located just 750 m fro…
$598,384
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Torres Vedras, Portugal

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go