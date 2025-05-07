Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Vila do Bispo, Portugal

houses
4
4 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Vila do Bispo, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vila do Bispo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 122 m²
These townhouses have an excellent location with views of   bay and ocean. These houses are …
$622,224
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vila do Bispo, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vila do Bispo, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 129 m²
Sagres is well known for its picturesque landscapes, from sea-carved cliffs to vast beaches,…
$791,922
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Vila do Bispo, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vila do Bispo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 137 m²
Townhouses are located on the eastern edge of Martinhal Resort and are the most spacious and…
$622,224
2 bedroom house in Vila do Bispo, Portugal
2 bedroom house
Vila do Bispo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 5
Area 385 m²
If you are searching for a property that gives you the possibility to apply the Golden Visa …
$1,24M
