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Residential properties for sale in Alcacer do Sal, Portugal

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2 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Comporta, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Comporta, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 190 m²
Villa   190 m2   consists of   of 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, fully furnished, equipped with…
$594,103
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3 bedroom apartment in Alcacer do Sal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Alcacer do Sal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
The new exclusive Alc á The Cer do Sal II residential complex is located in a picturesque ar…
$439,220
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Properties features in Alcacer do Sal, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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