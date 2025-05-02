Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Matosinhos, Portugal

apartments
13
14 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Matosinhos, Portugal
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
Two-level apartment with 2 bedrooms, an area of 107 square meters, a veranda of 44 square me…
Price on request
4 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 235 m²
Newlyweds apartment, located in the Matosinhos Sul zone, next to   Foz do Douro. This is a r…
$1,10M
2 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
2 bedroom apartment in Leça da Palmeira.View of the Atlantic Ocean, quality construction and…
$282,002
1 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 82 m²
New cult building in Matosinjush.   This will be a new symbolic building in the historical c…
$305,455
3 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
Apartment in the new Aldeia do Paraiso complex, located   in a quiet residential area, just …
$593,941
2 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 127 m²
Luxury apartment 2 bedrooms in a closed condominium with swimming pool. Ocean view, Matosinh…
$396,389
2 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 90 sq.m., a balcony of 14 sq.m. and 1 parking spac…
$509,643
2 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 173 m²
New cult building in Matosinjush.   This will be a new symbolic building in the historical c…
$497,779
2 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
A brand new 2 bedroom apartment with a total area of 60 sq.m., three balconies with a total …
$274,075
2 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 122 m²
Duplex apartment with 2 bedrooms on the first line by the ocean   in Matosinhos Sul. This bu…
$678,790
2 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 132 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with a total area of 132 sq. m, a balcony of 26 sq. m, 1 parking s…
$526,631
1 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Apartment with 1 bedroom, an area of 49 square meters. m, a veranda of 3 square meters. m an…
$300,123
3 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 157 m²
Apartment of 156.8 m2 in a new building in Matosinhos, 2 minutes from the sea and access to …
$628,560
1 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 71 m²
1 bedroom apartment with an area of 68 m2, balcony of 3 m2 in a new project in an exclusive …
$311,449
Properties features in Matosinhos, Portugal

