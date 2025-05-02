Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Vila Nova de Cacela
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal

apartments
4
houses
7
11 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
Closed condominium with 6 villas T2+2, located in the center of Vila Nova de Casela, 5 minut…
$443,956
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 154 m²
Spacious new apartment of 154 square meters.m. with access to 1 parking space and 2 terraces…
$1,00M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 287 m²
Semi-detached villa located within one of the most prestigious Golf resorts, with views over…
$1,37M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Villa 6 bedrooms
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Contemporary style villa with 6 en suite bedrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, laundry room, a…
$3,06M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Large 2 bedroom apartment with stunning views of "Serra do Caldeirão" on the northern side,…
$950,979
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 297 m²
Semi-detached villa located within one of the most prestigious Golf resorts, with views over…
$1,43M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Villa with high quality finishings, surrounded by nature and fantastic landscape. This villa…
$2,11M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Large 2 bedroom apartment with stunning views of "Serra do Caldeirão" on the northern side, …
$982,678
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Large 2 bedroom apartment with stunning views of "Serra do Caldeirão" on the northern side, …
$982,678
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 297 m²
Semi-detached villa located within one of the most prestigious Golf resorts, with views over…
$1,48M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 410 m²
Excellent villa that combines modern and rustic in a perfect combination, the comfort to lux…
$4,02M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go