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Residential properties for sale in Sintra, Portugal

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houses
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7 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sintra, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sintra, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 187 m²
Located in Rio de Mouro, an increasingly popular neighborhood, Quinta da Azenha combines   a…
$798,149
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3 bedroom house in Sao Joao das Lampas, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Sao Joao das Lampas, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
3 Bedrooms – Villa- Terrugem – Sintra Villa composed of 3 bedrooms, one of them en suite, fi…
$1,12M
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3 bedroom house in Sintra, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Sintra, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 288 m²
For sale: Spacious and elegant 3-bedroom villa in a private condominium in Albarraque. This …
$1,17M
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
2 bedroom apartment in Sintra, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Sintra, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Excellent 2 bedroom apartment in Mem Martins Apartment with good areas and great sun exposur…
$353,344
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3 bedroom apartment in Sintra, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Sintra, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 6
Area 166 m²
For sale: Spacious 3-bedroom apartment in the prestigious and peaceful area of Beloura, Sint…
$1,29M
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Mansion 8 bedrooms in Sintra, Portugal
Mansion 8 bedrooms
Sintra, Portugal
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 2
This outstanding property is located in Parque Natural de Sintra-Cascais, a protected world …
$6,00M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
4 bedroom Mansion in Almargem do Bispo Pero Pinheiro e Montelavar, Portugal
4 bedroom Mansion
Almargem do Bispo Pero Pinheiro e Montelavar, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
The magnificent mansion is located in a quiet and cozy suburb of the capital of Portugal. Th…
$1,25M
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