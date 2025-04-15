Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Seixal
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Seixal, Portugal

3 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms with Balcony, with Air conditioner, with Terrace in Fernao Ferro, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms with Balcony, with Air conditioner, with Terrace
Fernao Ferro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Magnificent house with 3 bedrooms, swimming pool and garage for two cars, located in a close…
$453,016
1 bedroom apartment in Seixal, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Seixal, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
Apartment with 1 bedroom and 16m2 terrace in a new complex in the Seixal Bay area.This compl…
$368,076
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Seixal, Portugal
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Seixal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 200 m²
Two-level apartment with 2 bedrooms, an area of 129 m2, with a terrace of 65 m2, a total bal…
$547,017
