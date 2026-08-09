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Residential properties for sale in Aveiro, Portugal

;
apartments
29
houses
9
38 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Aveiro, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Aveiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
4+1-bedroom apartment, fully equipped and furnished, located on the emblematic Avenida Dr. L…
$448,666
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3 bedroom apartment in Aveiro, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Aveiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 208 m²
$613,752
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1 bedroom apartment in Aveiro, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Aveiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 59 m²
$272,779
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Aveiro, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Aveiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
$482,609
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3 bedroom apartment in Aveiro, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Aveiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 203 m²
$608,507
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2 bedroom apartment in Esgueira, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Esgueira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
$334,679
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2 bedroom apartment in Aveiro, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Aveiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 163 m²
$503,592
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House in Sao Bernardo, Portugal
House
Sao Bernardo, Portugal
Area 126 m²
House in ruins, taught on a gaveto site, with the possibility of rebuilding or building an i…
$88,974
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3 bedroom apartment in Aveiro, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Aveiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 209 m²
$612,703
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3 bedroom house in Santa Joana, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Santa Joana, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
$335,203
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2 bedroom apartment in Aveiro, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Aveiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 158 m²
$472,117
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5 bedroom house in Aradas, Portugal
5 bedroom house
Aradas, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
$891,777
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2 bedroom apartment in Aveiro, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Aveiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 142 m²
$445,889
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3 bedroom house in Valongo do Vouga, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Valongo do Vouga, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
$309,499
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1 bedroom apartment in Esgueira, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Esgueira, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
$200,388
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2 bedroom apartment in Aveiro, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Aveiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 142 m²
$451,134
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3 bedroom apartment in Aveiro, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Aveiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 203 m²
$603,261
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4 bedroom house in Aradas, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Aradas, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 470 m²
$577,032
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3 bedroom apartment in Esgueira, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Esgueira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 168 m²
$480,510
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4 bedroom house in Aveiro, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Aveiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 290 m²
Looking for a villa with good access, in a quiet area, in the city, with exceptional finishe…
$722,257
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2 bedroom apartment in Ilhavo, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Ilhavo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
$398,677
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2 bedroom apartment in Ilhavo, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Ilhavo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
A poucos metros do areal da praia a imofacil propõem para arrendamento um Apartamento T2 num…
$412,414
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1 bedroom apartment in Aveiro, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Aveiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
$1,049
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3 bedroom house in Oliveira do Bairro, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Oliveira do Bairro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
$62,949
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1 bedroom apartment in Aveiro, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Aveiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 96 m²
$293,762
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2 bedroom apartment in Aveiro, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Aveiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
$451,134
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1 bedroom apartment in Aveiro, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Aveiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
$1,049
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2 bedroom apartment in Aveiro, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Aveiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
Living in Aveiro has a special feeling, it means living in one of the most beautiful Portugu…
$414,414
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3 bedroom apartment in Aveiro, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Aveiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 203 m²
$598,015
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1 bedroom apartment in Aveiro, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Aveiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 98 m²
$304,253
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