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Residential properties for sale in Silves, Portugal

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Alcantarilha e Pera
4
Alcantarilha
4
Sao Bartolomeu de Messines
4
31 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Algoz, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Algoz, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 588 m²
Elegant Silves Villa T5 Combining Algarve Tradition with Modern Sophistication Nestled in th…
$1,60M
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2 bedroom apartment in Alcantarilha, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Alcantarilha, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
This terrific two-bedroom ground-floor corner apartment is located in the prestigious Amendo…
$457,158
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Pera, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pera, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Elegant two-storey villa with private pool, part of an exclusive set of only six villas, bel…
$849,845
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sao Bartolomeu de Messines, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sao Bartolomeu de Messines, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 120 m²
Discover a truly unique rural retreat in the hills of the Algarve a beautiful villa nestled …
$791,235
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2 bedroom apartment in Alcantarilha, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Alcantarilha, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
A brand new apartment with 2 bedrooms on an area of 110 square meters. With a terrace in the…
$341,617
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2 bedroom apartment in Alcantarilha, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Alcantarilha, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Discover this stunning duplex apartment located in the exclusive gated community of Amendoei…
$609,544
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2 bedroom apartment in Alcantarilha, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Alcantarilha, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
This 2+1 bedroom apartment for sale is situated in a high-end golf resort in Alcantarilha, o…
$580,239
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Silves, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Silves, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Elegant two-storey villa with private pool, part of an exclusive set of only six villas, bel…
$556,795
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Silves, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Silves, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
A two-bedroom house and private pool located on a golf resort in Silves, Algarve.This house …
$463,209
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sao Bartolomeu de Messines, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sao Bartolomeu de Messines, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Located in the charming and authentic village of PÃªra, Algarve, this beautifully presented …
$662,293
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Armacao de Pera, Portugal
Villa 6 bedrooms
Armacao de Pera, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 345 m²
This magnificent six bedroom villa is situated in the charming town of Torre, Algarve. Nestl…
$1,75M
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4 bedroom house in Silves, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Silves, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Contemporary style villa located on the outskirts of Silves. Set on a 5.800m2 plot completel…
$2,90M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Silves, Portugal
Villa 7 bedrooms
Silves, Portugal
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Set within 8.7 acres of pristine Algarve countryside, this exceptional private estate is a s…
$3,13M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Silves, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Silves, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 178 m²
Located in Silves, one of Portugal's most medieval cities, full of history and charm, the   …
$636,914
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pera, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pera, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 306 m²
This three bedroom villa for sale is located in Pêra, within walking distance to all essenti…
$1,47M
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Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Silves, Portugal
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Silves, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Part of an exclusive set of only six properties this elegant two storey villa, ready for com…
$802,957
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3 bedroom house in Alcantarilha, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Alcantarilha, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Villa with Pool in Alcantarilha. Excellent opportunity in the heart of the Algarve! Come and…
$933,585
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sao Bartolomeu de Messines, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sao Bartolomeu de Messines, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 184 m²
Discover a unique opportunity to own a fully self-sufficient off-grid estate in the heart of…
$791,235
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2 bedroom apartment in Alcantarilha, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Alcantarilha, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Nestled within the prestigious landscape of a sought-after golf resort in Alcantarilha, this…
$644,710
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Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Silves, Portugal
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Silves, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Part of an exclusive set of only six properties this elegant two storey villa, ready for com…
$791,235
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Silves, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Silves, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 214 m²
This brand new modern villa is within walking distance of the historic city of Silves.The vi…
$729,556
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Silves, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Silves, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Located in Silves, this T2 villa is a stunning combination of modern comfort and the natural…
$522,860
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Silves, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Silves, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 436 m²
One of a kind property with 44 acres of land and a unique villa. The villa, on the ground f…
$3,49M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Sao Bartolomeu de Messines, Portugal
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sao Bartolomeu de Messines, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
$914,307
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Silves, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Silves, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Located in Silves, this T2 villa is a stunning combination of modern comfort and the natural…
$575,146
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Silves, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Silves, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Located in Silves, this T2 villa is a stunning combination of modern comfort and the natural…
$493,812
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Silves, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Silves, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Located in Silves, this T2 villa is a stunning combination of modern comfort and the natural…
$522,860
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Silves, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Silves, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Located in Silves, this T2 villa is a stunning combination of modern comfort and the natural…
$575,146
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Silves, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Silves, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Located in Silves, this T2 villa is a stunning combination of modern comfort and the natural…
$522,860
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Silves, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Silves, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Located in Silves, this T2 villa is a stunning combination of modern comfort and the natural…
$522,860
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Property types in Silves

apartments
houses

Properties features in Silves, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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