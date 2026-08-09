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Residential properties for sale in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal

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apartments
43
44 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Arcozelo, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Arcozelo, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 131 m²
Apartment of 131 m2, with 3 bedrooms, on 2 facades (south, west), and with garage box.The to…
$248,518
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1 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
1 bedroom apartment of 55 m2 and a balcony of 15 m2, located in a new closed residential com…
$397,629
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4 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 215 m²
Apartment of 4 bedrooms with an area of 188 square meters. m, total area of balconies of 27 …
$791,791
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TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Loft with 110 sqm, brand new, with terrace, located on the banks of the River Douro, in Gaia…
$557,762
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2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and balcony in Vila Nova de Gaia near Arrábida ShoppingThe buildin…
$288,975
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3 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 233 m²
Duplex with 3 bedrooms, 147 sq.m., a balcony of 16 sq.m., a terrace of 62 sq.m. and a garage…
$710,878
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1 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 67 m²
1 bedroom apartment with balcony and ocean views in Gaia in the new Ocean Living complex.The…
$416,124
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2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 134 m²
Apartment of 117 sq. m. with 2 bedrooms, a terrace of 17 sq. m. and a parking space, in the …
$566,391
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3 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 127 m²
Apartment with 3 bedrooms with an area of 127 sq. m., a balcony of 8 sq. m. and 2 parking sp…
$509,174
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1 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/5
1 bedroom apartment of 55 m2 and a balcony of 15 m2, located in a new closed residential com…
$405,541
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1 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 123 m²
1 bedroom apartment of 90 m2 with an outdoor terrace of 39 m2 in a residential complex combi…
$427,683
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1 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 104 m²
1 bedroom apartment with an area of 48 sq. m., with a terrace of 57 sq. m. and 1 parking spa…
$375,667
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1 bedroom apartment in Valadares, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Valadares, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
1-bedroom apartment, with 58 sqm of private gross area, balcony with sea view and one parkin…
$436,661
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2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
Apartment 2 bedrooms 95 m2 with a balcony of 11 m2 and a garage for 2 cars in a new complex …
$316,717
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2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
Apartment 2 bedrooms 95m2 with balcony 11m2 in a new complex next to Gaia Shopping in Vila N…
$316,717
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2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and balcony in a new building next to Arrábida ShoppingThe complex…
$288,975
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1 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
T1(T0+T0) bedroom apartment with 77 sqm, brand new, located on the banks of the River Douro,…
$533,309
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1 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Loft bedroom apartment with 67 sqm, brand new, with terrace, located on the banks of the Riv…
$454,128
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2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 114 m²
In Vila Nova de Gaia, Canidelo, Ocean Living is located right by the ocean, making the beach…
$564,079
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1 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 57 m²
New bright apartment with 1 bedroom, 54 sq.m., has a place in the garage. The house is locat…
$329,431
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2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
New bright apartment with 2 bedrooms, 96 sq.m., has a place in the garage. The house is loca…
$502,816
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3 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 131 m²
Apartment 3 bedrooms with balcony and garage.This is an apartment on the 3rd floor, complete…
$242,739
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2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 88 square meters. m, a balcony of 9 square meters.…
$398,785
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1 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/6
Great opportunity for personal residence or investment. The 1 bedroom apartment in the new c…
$282,721
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3 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 114 m²
Lavadores Lounge, a modern condominium in Canidelo.This modern and familiar complex has an i…
$419,014
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2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and a balcony, located in a condominium under construction with it…
$364,108
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1 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Great opportunity for personal residence or investment. The 1 bedroom apartment in the new c…
$276,838
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1 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 123 m²
Floor 1/11
1 bedroom apartment of 90 m2 with an outdoor terrace of 39 m2 in a residential complex combi…
$431,317
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1 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
T1+T0 with 148 sqm, brand new, with terrace, located on the banks of the River Douro, in Gai…
$556,598
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2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 115 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, located in a private condominium with a paddle tennis court and s…
$299,378
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Properties features in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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