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Residential properties for sale in Santa Cruz, Portugal

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Canico
7
7 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Cruz, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Cruz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 440 m²
This three bedroom and swimming pool villa is designed using modern and refined architectura…
$634,100
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Santa Cruz, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Santa Cruz, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 372 m²
The villa is located in a quiet area   with on a sunny hill with magnificent panoramic ocean…
$979,973
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3 bedroom house in Santa Cruz, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Santa Cruz, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 3
Description: The development is located in a quiet, residential area, ideal for families …
$690,821
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Cruz, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Cruz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 448 m²
This house combines spaciousness, functionality and magnificent ocean views.Spacious layout:…
$749,391
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Cruz, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Cruz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 448 m²
This house combines spaciousness, functionality and magnificent ocean views.Spacious layout:…
$758,118
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3 bedroom house in Santa Cruz, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Santa Cruz, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 238 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern House 3 Bedrooms with panoramic Ocean Views  Swimming pool  Garage for 4 cars…
$878,163
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Apartment in Santa Cruz, Portugal
Apartment
Santa Cruz, Portugal
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$324,228
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch

Property types in Santa Cruz

houses

Properties features in Santa Cruz, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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