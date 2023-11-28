Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Santa Cruz

Residential properties for sale in Santa Cruz, Portugal

2 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Santa Cruz, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Santa Cruz, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 372 m²
The villa is located in a quiet area & nbsp; with on a sunny hill with magnificent panoramic…
€850,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Canico, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Canico, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 440 m²
This three bedroom and swimming pool villa is designed using modern and refined architectura…
€550,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Santa Cruz, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir