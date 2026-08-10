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Residential properties for sale in Évora, Portugal

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Montemor o Novo
3
6 properties total found
Apartment in Evora, Portugal
Apartment
Evora, Portugal
Investments in   hotel located   in Evora, Portugal,   comply with the terms of the Portugal…
$323,636
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Apartment in Evora, Portugal
Apartment
Evora, Portugal
Investments in a five-star   hotel located   in Evora, Portugal,   comply with the terms of …
$323,636
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Montemor o Novo, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Montemor o Novo, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 405 m²
L ’ AND VINEYARDS is located in Montemor-o-Novo, in the heart of Alentejo, but only 50 minut…
$1,42M
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TekceTekce
Villa 2 bedrooms in Montemor o Novo, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Montemor o Novo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 306 m²
L ’ AND VINEYARDS is located in Montemor-o-Novo, in the heart of Alentejo, but only 50 minut…
$1,06M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Montemor o Novo, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Montemor o Novo, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 347 m²
L ’ AND VINEYARDS is located in Montemor-o-Novo, in the heart of Alentejo, but only 50 minut…
$1,26M
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1 room studio apartment in Evora, Portugal
1 room studio apartment
Evora, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Пляж или сельская местность? Зачем выбирать, когда можно иметь и то, и другое! Этот извес…
$300,072
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Property types in Évora

apartments
houses

Properties features in Évora, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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