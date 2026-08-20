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Residential properties for sale in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal

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apartments
22
houses
5
27 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 126 m²
New 3 bedroom apartment a short walk from the centre of São Brás de Alportel.Tastefully deco…
$386,416
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5 bedroom apartment in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
5 bedroom apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 319 m²
Floor 3
Luxurious T5 Duplex Apartment, featuring modern architecture and sophisticated finishes. …
$478,141
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4 bedroom apartment in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 232 m²
Floor 1
Luxurious T4 Apartment, featuring modern architecture and sophisticated finishes. This pr…
$383,378
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
4 bedroom apartment in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Apartment in initial phase of construction located on the 1st floor in a building with four …
$397,298
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3 bedroom apartment in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Apartment in the initial phase of construction, located on the Ground floor of building with…
$316,993
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4 bedroom apartment in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
This apartment in a quiet and peaceful area in São Brás de Alportel has 4 bedrooms and 3 bat…
$454,181
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TekceTekce
4 bedroom apartment in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 167 m²
New apartment, on the second and last floor. It consists of entrance hall, service bathroo…
$430,054
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2 bedroom apartment in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
In the beautiful village of São Brás de Alportel, a new development is born. This apartment …
$240,915
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4 bedroom apartment in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 206 m²
Luxury apartment T4 with modern architecture and exquisite finishes. This property features …
$424,098
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3 bedroom apartment in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Apartment in initial phase of construction, located on the ground floor of building with fou…
$321,748
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2 bedroom apartment in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
In the beautiful village of São Brás de Alportel, a new development is born. This apartment …
$264,161
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5 bedroom apartment in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
5 bedroom apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 264 m²
Luxury apartment T5 Duplex with modern architecture and exquisite finishes. This property fe…
$530,993
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4 bedroom apartment in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 204 m²
Luxury apartment T4 with modern architecture and exquisite finishes. This property features …
$424,098
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3 bedroom apartment in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Apartment in initial phase of construction consisting of entrance hall, three bedrooms, two …
$299,030
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4 bedroom apartment in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 201 m²
Apartment 4 Duplex new, consisting of two floors. On the ground floor we have a bedroom, a…
$482,886
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3 bedroom apartment in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Three bedroom apartment in early construction phase, composed of an entrance hall, three bed…
$308,540
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Villa with excellent location and overlooking the mountains, with 5000 m2. Close to the qui…
$686,818
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Typical Algarvian House, situated in a quiet area. It comprises a kitchen, three bedrooms,…
$496,622
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 267 m²
Villa composed of two floors and an attic, with independent entrances. The first floor cons…
$631,344
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 173 m²
Floor 1/1
$988,864
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5 bedroom apartment in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
5 bedroom apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 258 m²
Luxury apartment T5 Duplex with modern architecture and exquisite finishes. This property fe…
$557,717
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4 bedroom apartment in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 264 m²
This apartment in a quiet and peaceful area in São Brás de Alportel has 4 bedrooms and 3 bat…
$509,977
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4 bedroom apartment in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Apartment in initial phase of construction, located on the 2nd and last floor in a building …
$411,034
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4 bedroom apartment in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Apartment on the 3rd and last floor of a building with 20 fractions in the initial phase of …
$418,431
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4 bedroom house in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Excellent villa in the final stages of construction, with 4 bedrooms and a swimming pool, in…
$836,943
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2 bedroom apartment in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
In the beautiful village of São Brás de Alportel, a new development is born. This apartment …
$264,161
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
In the beautiful village of São Brás de Alportel, a new development is born. This apartment …
$235,632
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