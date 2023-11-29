Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal

apartments
16
houses
4
20 properties total found
4 room apartment in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
4 room apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 264 m²
This apartment in a quiet and peaceful area in São Brás de Alportel has 4 bedrooms and 3 bat…
€457,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
4 room apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
This apartment in a quiet and peaceful area in São Brás de Alportel has 4 bedrooms and 3 bat…
€407,000
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Villa 9 room villa
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 9
Area 295 m²
4 Urban Items for sale in Bordeira, Santa Bárbara de Nexe: - Warehouse - House with 4 B…
€499,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
2 room apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
In the beautiful village of São Brás de Alportel, a new development is born. This apartment …
€250,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
2 room apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
In the beautiful village of São Brás de Alportel, a new development is born. This apartment …
€250,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
2 room apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
In the beautiful village of São Brás de Alportel, a new development is born. This apartment …
€228,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
2 room apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
In the beautiful village of São Brás de Alportel, a new development is born. This apartment …
€223,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 126 m²
New apartment 3 bedrooms within walking distance of the center of São Brás de Alportel.Taste…
€331,000
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Villa 6 room villa
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 267 m²
Villa composed of two floors and an attic, with independent entrances. The first floor cons…
€597,500
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
4 room apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 201 m²
Apartment 4 Duplex new, consisting of two floors. On the ground floor we have a bedroom, a…
€457,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
4 room apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 167 m²
New apartment, on the second and last floor. It consists of entrance hall, service bathroo…
€407,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
4 room apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Apartment in initial phase of construction, located on the 2nd and last floor in a building …
€389,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
4 room apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Apartment on the 3rd and last floor of a building with 20 fractions in the initial phase of …
€396,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
4 room apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Apartment in initial phase of construction located on the 1st floor in a building with four …
€376,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
3 room apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Three bedroom apartment in early construction phase, composed of an entrance hall, three bed…
€292,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
3 room apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Apartment in the initial phase of construction, located on the Ground floor of building with…
€300,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
3 room apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Apartment in initial phase of construction, located on the ground floor of building with fou…
€304,500
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
3 room apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Apartment in initial phase of construction consisting of entrance hall, three bedrooms, two …
€283,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Alportel, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Typical Algarvian House, situated in a quiet area. It comprises a kitchen, three bedrooms,…
€470,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Villa with excellent location and overlooking the mountains, with 5000 m2. Close to the qui…
€650,000
Leave a request
