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Residential properties for sale in Tavira, Portugal

;
apartments
35
houses
6
41 property total found
Apartment in Tavira, Portugal
Apartment
Tavira, Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Top floor T-0 apartment in the heart of Cabanas and 150 meters from the sea and promenade, w…
$298,911
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2 bedroom apartment in Tavira, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Welcome to this stunning new two-bedroom apartment in the vibrant coastal town of Cabanas de…
$591,961
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tavira, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 186 m²
The house is located a short walk from the centre of Santo Estêvão and its services, 10 minu…
$508,596
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Tavira, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
2 bedroom apartment of 88 m2, balcony of 22 m2, in a new exclusive condominium, which combin…
$421,903
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3 bedroom house in Tavira, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
House with land of 4590m2 and a garage of 100m2. Composed of two floors: On the ground floor…
$1,38M
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2 bedroom apartment in Tavira, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Welcome to this stunning new two-bedroom apartment in the vibrant coastal town of Cabanas de…
$580,239
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2 bedroom apartment in Cabanas de Tavira, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cabanas de Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 144 m²
2 bedroom apartment with a total area of 144 square meters (116 square meters of living spac…
$425,214
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2 bedroom apartment in Tavira, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Welcome to this stunning new two-bedroom apartment in the vibrant coastal town of Cabanas de…
$886,183
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2 bedroom apartment in Cabanas de Tavira, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cabanas de Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 131 m²
Enjoy the comfort of a new building in Tavira - a new 2 bedroom apartment with a total area …
$404,565
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Tavira, Portugal
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 440 m²
This six bedroom villa for sale is nestled in the heart of Tavira and effortlessly combines …
$2,17M
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3 bedroom apartment in Tavira, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Introducing a luxurious three-bedroom apartment ground floor in a modern building in Tavira,…
$410,270
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3 bedroom apartment in Tavira, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Introducing a luxurious three-bedroom apartment first floor in a modern building in Tavira, …
$457,158
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2 bedroom apartment in Cabanas de Tavira, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cabanas de Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
The residential complex, consisting of seven apartments of T0+1, T1, T1+1 and T2 types, is f…
$461,204
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1 bedroom apartment in Tavira, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 71 m²
New apartment in a private condominium in Tavira, Algarve.The apartment has a built-in kitch…
$404,565
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2 bedroom apartment in Tavira, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
This top floor two bedroom apartment for sale in Cabanas de Tavira is part of a brand new co…
$697,459
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2 bedroom apartment in Cabanas de Tavira, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cabanas de Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 2
The residential complex, consisting of seven apartments of T0+1, T1, T1+1 and T2 types, is f…
$468,271
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2 bedroom apartment in Tavira, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
This two bedroom, top floor apartment for sale in Cabanas de Tavira is part of a brand new c…
$656,432
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1 bedroom apartment in Tavira, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 71 m²
New apartment in a private condominium in Tavira, Algarve.The apartment has a built-in kitch…
$406,631
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1 bedroom apartment in Tavira, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Welcome to this stunning new one-bedroom apartment in the vibrant coastal town of Cabanas de…
$427,853
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3 bedroom apartment in Tavira, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Introducing a luxurious three-bedroom apartment top floor in a modern building in Tavira, se…
$726,764
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3 bedroom apartment in Tavira, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 139 m²
Introducing a luxurious three-bedroom apartment top floor in a modern building in Tavira, se…
$808,818
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Tavira, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Nestled within the historic town of Tavira, this stunning villa offers a perfect blend of tr…
$1,47M
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3 bedroom apartment in Tavira, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 104 m²
3 bedroom apartment with an area of 104 square meters, two balconies of 3 and 6 square meter…
$508,596
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2 bedroom apartment in Tavira, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms of 86 m2, balcony of 6 and 3 m2 in a new complex under constructio…
$369,888
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3 bedroom apartment in Tavira, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Welcome to this stunning new three-bedroom apartment in the vibrant coastal town of Cabanas …
$984,648
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2 bedroom apartment in Cabanas de Tavira, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cabanas de Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
New apartment for sale, with a terrace of 26 m2, built from high-quality materials in a priv…
$387,226
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2 bedroom apartment in Tavira, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
2 bedroom apartment of 88 m2, balcony of 22 m2, in a new exclusive condominium, which combin…
$421,903
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2 bedroom apartment in Tavira, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
A brand new two bedroom apartment for sale in Cabanas de Tavira,  in a private condominium, …
$586,100
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Tavira, Portugal
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 625 m²
Tucked away in the peaceful countryside near Tavira, this extraordinary 6-bedroom, 7-bathroo…
$6,30M
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2 bedroom apartment in Cabanas de Tavira, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cabanas de Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
New apartment  T1+1 in a three-storey building with two elevators. Composed of: Fully equipp…
$496,337
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Properties features in Tavira, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
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