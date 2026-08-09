Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Obidos
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Obidos, Portugal

;
apartments
5
houses
43
48 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this 2-bedroom twin villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf…
$809,275
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 133 m²
Experience luxury coastal living in this 3 bedroom villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Resor…
$1,01M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
Discover sophisticated coastal living in this 4 bedroom villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf …
$1,16M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
TekceTekce
Villa 5 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 296 m²
Experience exceptional luxury in this 5 bedroom villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Resort, …
$3,24M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 5 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 296 m²
Experience exceptional luxury in this 5 bedroom villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Resort, …
$3,24M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Vau, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Enjoy spacious coastal living in this 3 bedroom apartment at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Reso…
$913,324
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 5 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 296 m²
Experience exceptional luxury in this 5 bedroom villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Resort, …
$3,24M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 153 m²
Experience luxury coastal living in this 3 bedroom villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Resor…
$1,03M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
Discover sophisticated coastal living in this 4 bedroom villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf …
$1,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 5 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 296 m²
Experience exceptional luxury in this 5 bedroom villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Resort, …
$3,19M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 133 m²
Experience luxury coastal living in this 3 bedroom villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Resor…
$1,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 291 m²
Villa in Lagoa de Obidou, near the beach and golf courses, on a plot of 1163 m2.Traditional …
$1,26M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 133 m²
Experience luxury coastal living in this 3 bedroom villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Resor…
$993,305
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Vau, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Enjoy spacious coastal living in this 3 bedroom apartment at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Reso…
$901,967
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
1 bedroom house in Obidos, Portugal
1 bedroom house
Obidos, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
1-bedroom villa, 75 sqm (construction gross area), with communal garden and swimming pool, i…
$330,636
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Vau, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Enjoy spacious coastal living in this 3 bedroom apartment at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Reso…
$900,926
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 148 m²
New apartment and nbsp; With three bedrooms with bathrooms, a living room and a dining room …
$589,509
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Vau, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Enjoy spacious coastal living in this 3 bedroom apartment at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Reso…
$909,946
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 337 m²
The villa with 4 bedrooms with an area of 310 m2 ( the first floor ) is located on a plot of…
$687,760
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
Villa with 3 bedrooms, 138 sq.m (total area), located on a land plot of 1013 sq.m, with park…
$416,124
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Obidos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Obidos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
Vila is located between the idyllic medieval Obidos and the beautiful town of Caldas da Rain…
$433,462
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 296 m²
Experience exceptional luxury in this 5 bedroom villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Resort, …
$3,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 5 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 296 m²
Experience exceptional luxury in this 5 bedroom villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Resort, …
$3,23M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 153 m²
Experience luxury coastal living in this 3 bedroom villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Resor…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 133 m²
Experience luxury coastal living in this 3 bedroom villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Resor…
$992,159
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom townthouse in Amoreira, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Amoreira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
This charming townhouse is located in a condominium on the grounds of Praia d'el Rey Beach &…
$404,565
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Vau, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
The recently opened golf resort is located in western Portugal. This is a new project with  …
$647,304
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 153 m²
Experience luxury coastal living in this 3 bedroom villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Resor…
$1,03M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 5 bedrooms in Vau, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 296 m²
Experience exceptional luxury in this 5 bedroom villa at West Cliffs Ocean and Golf Resort, …
$3,23M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Obidos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Obidos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
Villa 5 minutes from Caldas and Óbidos is located on a plot of 291 m2.Two-storey villa on th…
$416,124
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go