  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Sesimbra
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Sesimbra, Portugal

3 properties total found
Duplex 1 bedroom in Sesimbra, Portugal
Duplex 1 bedroom
Sesimbra, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 93 m²
New duplex apartment with 1 bedroom, total area of 93 square meters, 1 parking space, garden…
$876,002
1 bedroom apartment in Sesimbra, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Sesimbra, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
1 bedroom apartment in the new Sesimbra Golden Beach resort, located on the beachfront, next…
$736,151
3 bedroom apartment in Sesimbra, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Sesimbra, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Apartment with 3   bedrooms   125   m2   and terrace   107   m2   overlooking the ocean in t…
$560,607
