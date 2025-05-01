Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Carvoeiro
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Carvoeiro, Portugal

apartments
8
houses
18
26 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Contemporary style villa recently built to the highest of standards with all of the latest t…
$1,80M
1 bedroom apartment in Carvoeiro, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
1 bedroom apartment in a luxury development in Carvoeiro with magnificent views, near the be…
$475,490
Apartment in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Apartment
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Area 2 697 m²
Price on request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 369 m²
Number of floors 2
Located in one of the most coveted destinations in the world, this apartment penthouse is a …
$2,58M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Beautiful villa located in Carvoeiro, within a short distance from the town centre. This pr…
$1,27M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 150 m²
Recently renovated single storey villa, in the middle of vineyards, which offers a unique se…
$1,85M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Excellent investment opportunity in a prime location. A contemporary style villa with amazin…
$1,90M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Detached single storey villa under renovation between Lagoa and Carvoeiro with easy access t…
$1,90M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Traditional villa in the centre of Carvoeiro. The villa consists of just one floor with a l…
$845,315
Villa 4 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 216 m²
Amazing Villa, located in the heart of Carvoeiro. Within short distance of the most beautif…
$1,85M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 150 m²
Recently renovated single storey villa, in the middle of vineyards, which offers a unique se…
$1,35M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 200 m²
A wonderful, contemporary-style, 3 storey villa composed of a basement, a ground floor and a…
$2,39M
2 bedroom apartment in Carvoeiro, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
2 bedrooms apartment in a luxury development in Carvoeiro with magnificent views, near the b…
$686,818
Villa 4 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Single-storey villa, 5 minutes away from the center of Carvoeiro village and its beaches, wi…
$1,58M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
An excellent investment opportunity in a prime location. This spacious single storey villa…
$1,22M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
4 bedroom villa, located in a quiet area within walking distance of the centre of Carvoeiro …
$1,37M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 327 m²
Luxurious modern villa built in 2022 in a residential area in Carvoeiro. The property featu…
$2,75M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
New villa with 2 bedrooms, total area of 109 sq.m., parking, garden and terrace, in the comp…
$441,691
2 bedroom apartment in Carvoeiro, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
2 bedroom apartment in a luxury development in Carvoeiro with magnificent sea views, near th…
$581,154
Villa 3 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 327 m²
LUXURY VILLA WITH SEA VIEWS! Detached 3 bedroom villa located on a high position with stun…
$2,11M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
4 bedroom villa inserted on a 5820m2 plot, located within walking distance of the centre of …
$1,05M
2 bedroom apartment in Carvoeiro, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 3
Located in one of the most coveted destinations in the world, this 2-bedroom apartment is a …
$679,965
Villa 5 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 297 m²
$1,50M
2 bedroom apartment in Carvoeiro, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 3/11
Excellent investment opportunity for a 2 bedroom apartment with 2 bathrooms, partially renov…
$373,607
2 bedroom apartment in Carvoeiro, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
The apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 82 sq.m, completely new, with parking and a ba…
$565,658
Villa 4 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Excellent contemporary villa currently under construction, composed of a basement, ground fl…
Price on request
