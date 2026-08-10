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Residential properties for sale in Grandola, Portugal

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apartments
4
6 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Carvalhal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carvalhal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Villa   200   m2   consists of   of 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, fully furnished, equipped wi…
$686,570
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1 bedroom apartment in Carvalhal, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Carvalhal, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
The apartment with 1 a bedroom of 45 sq.m., completely new, in Comport, next to the best bea…
$265,844
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4 bedroom house in Grandola, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Grandola, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 394 m²
This spectacular villa is brand new and has been made ready to move in, with luxury finishin…
$4,43M
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2 bedroom apartment in Grandola, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Grandola, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
$389,240
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Apartment in Grandola, Portugal
Apartment
Grandola, Portugal
Area 228 m²
Luxury two-storey residential building, where elegance is combined with comfort and convenie…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Grandola, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Grandola, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Luxury property T2 with modern architecture and cozy atmosphere in a private condominium. Th…
$389,240
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