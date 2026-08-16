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Residential properties for sale in Braga, Portugal

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Guimaraes
3
4 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Guimaraes, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Guimaraes, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 258 m²
Situated on a 464 sqm plot, this house combines contemporary lines with traditional elements…
$987,064
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Esposende, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Esposende, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Charming villa with 3 bedrooms on a plot of 230 m2 with a great location a few meters from t…
$522,860
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2 bedroom apartment in Guimaraes, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Guimaraes, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
New 2-Bedroom apartment of a high standard in Guimarães!!
$383,431
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
3 bedroom apartment in Guimaraes, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Guimaraes, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
New 3-Bedroom apartment of a high standard in Guimarães!!
$313,716
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