Residential properties for sale in Luz, Portugal

5 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Luz, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Luz, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Apartment undergoing renovation work, inserted in private condominium with swimming pool a f…
$401,525
2 bedroom apartment in Luz, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Luz, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
2 bedroom apartment in excellent condition, located 5km from the charming village of Luz and…
$285,294
2 bedroom apartment in Luz, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Luz, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Apartment undergoing renovation work, inserted in private condominium with swimming pool a f…
$338,126
3 bedroom apartment in Budens, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Budens, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 154 m²
Spacious and modern, with large open-plan lounges and large sunny terraces, te   apartments …
$633,537
Villa 3 bedrooms in Luz, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Luz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 178 m²
3 bedroom villa with sea views located in Luz, just a few minutes from the beach and the vil…
$2,01M
