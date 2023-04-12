Apartments for sale in Montenegro

Apartments in Montenegro on the seacoast: dream or reality?

Buying property by the sea in Montenegro is a dream of those who want to change the place of residence and move to a warm European country. Montenegro attracts with its friendliness to foreigners, beautiful nature and developed infrastructure.

How much do apartments on the coast of Montenegro cost

Property prices in Montenegro range from €10,000 to €40 million. The cost of real estate depends on:

year of construction of the building;

a worn-out state of premises and entire building;

area and a layout;

location;

furniture, repairs, home appliances.

If somebody needs the cheapest apartment in Montenegro, it is recommended to look for a flat in Sutomore and Bar Municipality. The most inexpensive objects have the area of 20-26 sq.m, only the most essential furniture, and low-key repairs. For comfortable 50-sq-m houses ad homes the price starts from €50,000.

Who should consider Montenegro for relocation

Apartments on the Montenegrin coast are attractive for everyone, despite age and prosperity level. The cost of property in developed districts with developed infrastructure is growing rapidly. Therefore, it is an excellent investment.

Foreigners more and more often sell the coastal real estate in Montenegro. Owning a property here, no matter if it is a house, villa or apartments, one can apply for a residence permit right away.