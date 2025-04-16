Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Seoce, Montenegro

2 bedroom apartment in Seoce, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Seoce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 3
Two-bedroom apartment for sale located in a new residential complex in a quiet suburb of Bud…
$169,471
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 room apartment in Seoce, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Seoce, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 77 m²
New spacious and bright apartment with 2 bedrooms and a large terrace with a view in a compl…
$167,671
2 bedroom apartment in Seoce, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Seoce, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
For sale is a 76 m2 apartment with two separate bedrooms in Seoce, Budva. The apartment is o…
$133,835
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
