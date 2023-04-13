Show property on map Show properties list
1 227 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2 bath 151 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 430,000
Residence № B4-A310, block 4, in the complex Pearl Park – is a magnificent 2-room apartment …
3 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2 bath 151 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 370,000
Residence № B4-A010, block 4, in the complex Pearl Park – is a magnificent 2-room apartment …
2 room apartmentin Paphos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
2 bath 117 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 285,000
Residence № A011, block 4, in the complex Pearl Park – is a magnificent 2-room apartment for…
3 room apartmentin Paphos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
2 bath 141 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 325,000
Apartment № 102 — is a beautiful apartment with 3 bedrooms on the 1st floor of block B. Com…
2 room apartmentin Paphos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
2 bath 110 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 230,000
Apartment BV-A103 — is a beautiful apartment with 3 bedrooms on the 1st floor of block B. "…
2 room apartmentin Paphos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
2 bath 108 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 240,000
Apartment B-101 — is a comfortable and modern apartment with 2 bedrooms in the center of Pap…
1 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
1 bath 75 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 170,000
Apartment B-103 — is a convenient and modern apartment with 1 bedroom in the center of Papho…
1 room studio apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² Number of floors 3
€ 140,000
Apartment B-102 — is a convenient and modern studio apartment in the center of Paphos in the…
3 room apartmentin Paphos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Paphos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 649,000
This stylish residential and commercial luxury building is designed to offer residents a ref…
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 140 m²
€ 655,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 140 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The first floor consists …
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 144 m²
€ 895,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 144 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a l…
5 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
5 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
7 Number of rooms 372 m²
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 372 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of one be…
8 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
8 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
10 Number of rooms 440 m²
€ 799,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms, a li…
6 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
6 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
8 Number of rooms 440 m²
€ 1,850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, a livin…
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 700,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 250 sq.m. In Paphos. The villa consists of 3 bedrooms, a living r…
4 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 294 m²
€ 1,055,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 294 square meters.m In Paphos. The first floor consists of one be…
5 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
5 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
6 Number of rooms 340 m²
€ 2,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 340 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The first floor consists …
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 138 m²
€ 520,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 138 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
2 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
2 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 168 m²
€ 599,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 168 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The first floor consists …
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 210 m²
€ 395,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 210 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
3 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 176 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 611,000
For sale apartment of 176 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The apartment is located on th…
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 142 m²
€ 355,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 142 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
3 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 245 m² 3/1 Floor
€ 770,000
For sale apartment of 245 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The apartment is located on th…
1 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 64 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 361,000
For sale apartment of 64 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The apartment is located on the…
2 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 126 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 460,000
For sale apartment of 126 sq.m. In Paphos under construction. The apartment is located on th…
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 265 m²
€ 2,150,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 265 sq.m. In Paphos. The basement consists of a living room, one …
4 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 260 m²
€ 1,450,000
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 2,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
2 room apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 153 m² Number of floors 1
€ 1,330,000
For sale apartment of 153 sq.m. In Paphos. The apartment is located on the ground floor and …
3 room housein Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house
Pafos, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 440 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.m. In Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wi…

Frequently asked questions about real estate in Paphos, Cyprus

Do you get a residence permit in Cyprus for the purchase of real estate in Paphos? What are the conditions?

Foreigners can get an indefinite Cypriot residence permit for the purchase of real estate in Paphos from 300 thousand euros. Housing must be purchased in a new building or facility under construction. This can be commercial or residential property. It is allowed to buy one or two properties, valued at more than 300 thousand euros where 200 thousand euros must be paid immediately by the investor, regardless of whether the house is commissioned or under construction. Foreigners when buying must provide a certificate that the monthly family income exceeds 30 thousand euros. After obtaining a residence permit, the investor must come to Cyprus at least once every 2 years, otherwise, the document will be canceled.

In what areas of Paphos is the cheapest housing sold??

The cheapest properties for sale in Paphos on Cyprus is in Universal and Coral Bay. A square meter of housing is estimated at 1500-1600 euros. These are the prices for houses and apartments in residential complexes.

Can foreigners rent out their properties in Paphos?

Yes, foreigners can rent out purchased apartments and houses.

