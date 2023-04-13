Foreigners can get an indefinite Cypriot residence permit for the purchase of real estate in Paphos from 300 thousand euros. Housing must be purchased in a new building or facility under construction. This can be commercial or residential property. It is allowed to buy one or two properties, valued at more than 300 thousand euros where 200 thousand euros must be paid immediately by the investor, regardless of whether the house is commissioned or under construction. Foreigners when buying must provide a certificate that the monthly family income exceeds 30 thousand euros. After obtaining a residence permit, the investor must come to Cyprus at least once every 2 years, otherwise, the document will be canceled.