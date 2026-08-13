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Residential properties for sale in Agios Ioannis Pafou, Cyprus

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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Ioannis Pafou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Ioannis Pafou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale 2 bedroom apartment, in a project under construction in Limassol, in the area of Ag…
$319,080
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