  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Tatlisu Belediyesi
  Residential complex Sea Terra

Residential complex Sea Terra

Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
$153,781
Media Media
ID: 25726
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Gazimağusa District
  • City
    Tatlisu Belediyesi
  • Village
    Akanthou

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Business class
  Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour

About the complex

Sea Terra is a complex of apartments located in the picturesque Tatlisu area of Northern Cyprus. The complex offers residents comfortable living conditions and direct access to the sea, which makes it attractive for both recreation and permanent residence.

Location:

  • Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus: A quiet and secluded area known for its natural scenery and proximity to the sea.

  • Proximity to the sea: The complex is located in close proximity to the coast, giving residents the opportunity to enjoy sea views and beach holidays.

Description of the complex:

  • Apartments: Sea Terra offers a variety of accommodation options, including penthouses and two-bedroom apartments.

  • Apartment area: Spacious apartments with an area of about 75 m2, providing comfortable accommodation.

  • Infrastructure: The complex offers a variety of facilities for residents, including swimming pools, recreation areas and gardens.

  • Sea view: Most apartments have panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea, allowing you to enjoy beautiful scenery right from the windows.

Advantages:

  • Modern design: The apartments are designed with modern trends in mind, providing functionality and aesthetic appeal.

  • Quality of construction: High-quality materials and technologies guarantee the durability and reliability of housing.

  • Proximity to nature Location in an ecologically clean area allows you to enjoy clean air and natural landscapes.

Sea Terra is an ideal choice for those looking for comfortable accommodation on the coast of North Cyprus with developed infrastructure and magnificent sea views.

Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Duplex
Area, m² 120.0
Price per m², USD 1,159
Apartment price, USD 143,329

Location on the map

Akanthou, Northern Cyprus

Video Review of residential complex Sea Terra

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
