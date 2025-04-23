Residential complex Sea Terra

Sea Terra is a complex of apartments located in the picturesque Tatlisu area of Northern Cyprus. The complex offers residents comfortable living conditions and direct access to the sea, which makes it attractive for both recreation and permanent residence.
Location:
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus: A quiet and secluded area known for its natural scenery and proximity to the sea.
Proximity to the sea: The complex is located in close proximity to the coast, giving residents the opportunity to enjoy sea views and beach holidays.
Description of the complex:
Apartments: Sea Terra offers a variety of accommodation options, including penthouses and two-bedroom apartments.
Apartment area: Spacious apartments with an area of about 75 m2, providing comfortable accommodation.
Infrastructure: The complex offers a variety of facilities for residents, including swimming pools, recreation areas and gardens.
Sea view: Most apartments have panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea, allowing you to enjoy beautiful scenery right from the windows.
Advantages:
Modern design: The apartments are designed with modern trends in mind, providing functionality and aesthetic appeal.
Quality of construction: High-quality materials and technologies guarantee the durability and reliability of housing.
Proximity to nature Location in an ecologically clean area allows you to enjoy clean air and natural landscapes.
Sea Terra is an ideal choice for those looking for comfortable accommodation on the coast of North Cyprus with developed infrastructure and magnificent sea views.