Apartment in a new building NCP-117 Set directly on the seafront in Bahceli

About the Project:

Set directly on the seafront in Bahceli,, C’est La Vie is a boutique residential resort designed for well-being, leisure, and uninterrupted Mediterranean views. The terraced master plan ensures that every home benefits from panoramic sea vistas, with layouts that prioritize outdoor living.

Key Points:

Direct seafront location in Bahçeli, Northern Cyprus

Wellness-oriented design with spa, steam room, and yoga

Terraced layout ensures unobstructed sea views for all units

Units include bungalows, duplex penthouses, and garden apartments



Available Apartment Types:

All homes are designed to emphasize the sea-facing views and indoor-outdoor living. Units feature modern finishes, spacious layouts, and private terraces.

Studio Garden Apartments

1 Bedroom Garden Apartments

1 Bedroom Duplex Penthouses

3 Bedroom Bungalows

Location Highlights:

C’est La Vie enjoys a privileged seafront setting in Bahçeli, a serene coastal village in North Cyprus known for its natural beauty and peaceful lifestyle. The project’s terraced design ensures every home has uninterrupted views of the Mediterranean, while still being close to key amenities and attractions.

Direct access to the Mediterranean coast with sea-facing views

Peaceful and scenic location ideal for retreats and wellness

15–20 min to Esentepe and Kyrenia’s amenities

40 min to Ercan International Airport



Facilities:

C’est La Vie offers a full spectrum of lifestyle and wellness features designed to support relaxation and active living.

Beachfront restaurant and bar

Communal swimming pool and jacuzzi

Spa, sauna, and steam room

Yoga area and fitness center

Children’s playground

Landscaped gardens and walking areas



Payment Options:

Flexible payment plan available with 50% down payment and interest-free installments over 12 months.



About us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.