  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  Apartment in a new building NCP-117 Set directly on the seafront in Bahceli

Apartment in a new building NCP-117 Set directly on the seafront in Bahceli

Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
from
$161,842
;
6
ID: 27011
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  • Village
    Kalogreia

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

About the Project:

Set directly on the seafront in Bahceli,, C’est La Vie is a boutique residential resort designed for well-being, leisure, and uninterrupted Mediterranean views. The terraced master plan ensures that every home benefits from panoramic sea vistas, with layouts that prioritize outdoor living. 

Key Points:

  • Direct seafront location in Bahçeli, Northern Cyprus

  • Wellness-oriented design with spa, steam room, and yoga

  • Terraced layout ensures unobstructed sea views for all units

  • Units include bungalows, duplex penthouses, and garden apartments
     

Available Apartment Types:

All homes are designed to emphasize the sea-facing views and indoor-outdoor living. Units feature modern finishes, spacious layouts, and private terraces.

  • Studio Garden Apartments

  • 1 Bedroom Garden Apartments

  • 1 Bedroom Duplex Penthouses 

  • 3 Bedroom Bungalows 

 

Location Highlights:

C’est La Vie enjoys a privileged seafront setting in Bahçeli, a serene coastal village in North Cyprus known for its natural beauty and peaceful lifestyle. The project’s terraced design ensures every home has uninterrupted views of the Mediterranean, while still being close to key amenities and attractions.

  • Direct access to the Mediterranean coast with sea-facing views

  • Peaceful and scenic location ideal for retreats and wellness

  • 15–20 min to Esentepe and Kyrenia’s amenities

  • 40 min to Ercan International Airport
     

 

Facilities:

C’est La Vie offers a full spectrum of lifestyle and wellness features designed to support relaxation and active living.

  • Beachfront restaurant and bar

  • Communal swimming pool and jacuzzi

  • Spa, sauna, and steam room

  • Yoga area and fitness center

  • Children’s playground

  • Landscaped gardens and walking areas
     

Payment Options:

Flexible payment plan available with 50% down payment and interest-free installments over 12 months.


About us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 49.0 – 93.0
Price per m², USD 2,486 – 3,853
Apartment price, USD 161,842 – 231,203
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 285.0
Price per m², USD 3,054
Apartment price, USD 870,412

Location on the map

Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus

Apartment in a new building NCP-117 Set directly on the seafront in Bahceli
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
from
$161,842
