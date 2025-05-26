Apartment in a new building NCP-122 Salos is an exclusive seafront development featuring just 44 boutique residences

About the Project:

Salos is an exclusive seafront development featuring just 44 boutique residences, offering breathtaking sea and mountain views, direct access to two nearby lagoons, and on-site wellness facilities. Designed for privacy and relaxation, Salos delivers a serene Mediterranean lifestyle in a truly unique coastal setting.

Key Points:

Uninterrupted mountain and sea views from every angle

2 lagoons within walking distance, plus nearby sandy beaches

Limited collection of only 44 units in a boutique seafront development

Developed by Evergreen Developments Group, established in 2003

Available Apartment Types:

Designed for privacy and relaxation, the project offers high-spec modern units with open views.

1+1 Penthouse Duplex

Location Highlights:

Kantara Beachfront is nestled in a pristine coastal area, just minutes from key nature spots and local conveniences

Walking distance to 2 natural lagoons

picnic areas, hiking trails, shops & restaurants

Coastal setting offering tranquility with accessibility

Facilities:

This boutique community offers everything needed for comfort, health, and relaxation:

Communal swimming pool

Fitness center / gym

Sauna

Landscaped areas and access to walking trails & lagoons

Payment Options:

The project offers a flexible plan with 50% down payment and the remaining 50% in 12 months interest-free installments.



About us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.