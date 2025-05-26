  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Tatlisu Belediyesi
  4. Apartment in a new building NCP-122 Salos is an exclusive seafront development featuring just 44 boutique residences

Apartment in a new building NCP-122 Salos is an exclusive seafront development featuring just 44 boutique residences

Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$231,320
;
7
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 27023
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Gazimağusa District
  • City
    Tatlisu Belediyesi
  • Village
    Akanthou

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

About the Project:

Salos is an exclusive seafront development featuring just 44 boutique residences, offering breathtaking sea and mountain views, direct access to two nearby lagoons, and on-site wellness facilities. Designed for privacy and relaxation, Salos delivers a serene Mediterranean lifestyle in a truly unique coastal setting.

Key Points:

  • Uninterrupted mountain and sea views from every angle

  • 2 lagoons within walking distance, plus nearby sandy beaches

  • Limited collection of only 44 units in a boutique seafront development

  • Developed by Evergreen Developments Group, established in 2003

 

Available Apartment Types:

Designed for privacy and relaxation, the project offers high-spec modern units with open views.

  • 1+1 Penthouse Duplex

 

Location Highlights:

Kantara Beachfront is nestled in a pristine coastal area, just minutes from key nature spots and local conveniences

  • Walking distance to 2 natural lagoons

  • picnic areas, hiking trails, shops & restaurants

  • Coastal setting offering tranquility with accessibility

 

Facilities:

This boutique community offers everything needed for comfort, health, and relaxation:

  • Communal swimming pool

  • Fitness center / gym

  • Sauna

  • Landscaped areas and access to walking trails & lagoons

 

Payment Options:

The project offers a flexible plan with 50% down payment and the remaining 50% in 12 months interest-free installments.


About us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

 

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 118.0
Price per m², USD 1,961
Apartment price, USD 231,319

Location on the map

Akanthou, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks Caesar PALM JUMEIRAH
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$148,072
Residential quarter THE HIVE
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
from
$728,259
Residential quarter Mia Homes
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$218,478
Residential quarter Sea Magic Deluxe
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$569,879
Residential complex Bahamas Homes
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$204,679
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building NCP-122 Salos is an exclusive seafront development featuring just 44 boutique residences
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$231,320
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex PLATINUM
Residential complex PLATINUM
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$128,660
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Payment Scheme: Cortjard Platinum   Deposit 5,000 pounds  35% – down payment upon signing the contract   45% - in installments before key transfer   20% - after transferring keys to installments for 1 year   Dates of delivery:   C1 – C2 – C3 – C4 – C5 – C6 – …
Agency
Rieltor bez granic
Leave a request
Residential complex Three bedroom duplex in Abelia Residence complex with sea view.
Residential complex Three bedroom duplex in Abelia Residence complex with sea view.
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$269,762
Finishing options Finished
It is possible to view the apartment you are interested in online and buy it remotely! Two-storey apartment with three bedrooms of 179 m2 with panoramic views of the sea and mountains, located just 250 meters from the coast in the Bogaz area. On the ground floor there is a spacious liv…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Apartment building NCP-127 The Nest is a modern residential complex in Esentepe, Kyrenia
Apartment building NCP-127 The Nest is a modern residential complex in Esentepe, Kyrenia
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$133,677
The year of construction 2027
Area 49–91 m²
3 real estate properties 3
About the Project: The Nest is a modern residential complex in Esentepe, Kyrenia, set for completion in July 2027. Featuring 11 blocks of stylish apartments and lofts, the project offers a blend of comfort, nature, and resort-style living—ideal for both investment and year-round residence…
Agency
DevoDirect
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
Show all publications