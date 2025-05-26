Residential complex Emerald Villas

Emerald Villas: Tuzla – villas designed for comfort

Villas Emerald Villas: Tuzla are designed for those who want to surround themselves with the harmony and beauty of nature, but are not ready to give up modern comfort. The houses are built in full compliance with the requirements that characterize comfortable modern housing. On the territory of the complex there are 19 luxury villas, each of which has its own adjacent territory and swimming pool. The complex has 15 villas of category "3 + 1" and 4 villas of category "4 + 1", a suitable option for everyone. Located in one of the most picturesque, quiet and safe areas of Northern Cyprus – Tuzla. Their residents will not be difficult to get to the picturesque coast, the center of Famagusta and unique historical areas. All rooms are distinguished by beautiful modern equipment, and a special coziness gives villas living room with fireplace.

The area of Tuzla, where the Emerald Villas: Tuzla complex is located, is of great value both from a natural and historical point of view. Villa owners will be able to live in conditions of impeccable ecology, enjoy natural beauty and surrounding harmony every day. Tuzla is a quiet sleeping area, which is only 500 meters apart from the lively center of Famagusta. Every day, guests of this region will be able to walk along the picturesque historical streets of the capital, visit the sights of the ancient city of Salamis. The Tuzla district itself is also rich in sights, there are preserved colorful historical streets and ancient temples. Beach lovers will be able to reach luxurious sandy beaches in a few minutes, the complex shares about 1 km with them. Living in such a unique area will appeal to those who prefer to spend most of their time in a calm and secluded environment, there are many picturesque natural places and routes for walking. But if you want to enjoy city walks and entertainment, just spend a few minutes. In the center of Famagusta are popular restaurants and shops, as well as other attractive places to relax.

Complex Emerald Villas: Tuzla can be safely called the standard of comfortable modern housing. It was created with increased attention not only to global characteristics, but also to the smallest details. All villas have a beautiful design finish, the kitchen is equipped with modern equipment, and the rooms - built-in furniture. Only high-quality and environmentally friendly components (manufactured in Italy and Turkey) are used for decoration and equipment of houses. Stylish flooring in all rooms, chic ceramics in the bathroom, impeccable plumbing - only a small part of the attractive features of the villas. All houses are fully equipped with the necessary components for living and are ready for occupancy. Each house has an open and closed terrace, individual parking space, equipped with a barbecue area and a swimming pool. From the adjacent territory of the houses there is a chic view of the coast and the mountainous regions of Tuzla. From the Emerald Villas: Tuzla complex, you can walk both to the coast with crystal clear beaches and to the lively center of Famagusta. This accommodation option is optimal for everyone who is used to combining solitude and peace with the comfort of modern urban life.