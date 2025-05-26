  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Tatlisu Belediyesi
  4. Apartment in a new building NCP-136 Natulux is a luxury project in Küçük Erenköy

Apartment in a new building NCP-136 Natulux is a luxury project in Küçük Erenköy

Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$248,649
;
6
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 27100
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Gazimağusa District
  • City
    Tatlisu Belediyesi
  • Village
    Akanthou

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

About the Project:

Natulux is a luxury project in Küçük Erenköy, Tatlısu, located directly on the beach – featuring villas and apartments with 270° sea views and modern amenities, ideal for stylish living on Cyprus’s North Coast.

Key Points:

  • Seafront location with panoramic Mediterranean views

  • Smart home systems integrated throughout

  • High-end design blending modern luxury with nature

 

Available Units Types: 

Natulux offers a diverse selection of residences to suit various lifestyle needs, combining spacious layouts, sophisticated finishes, and a seamless connection to the natural environment. The development includes a mix of modern apartments , duplex and exclusive villas.

  • 1+1 Apartments starting from 87.5 m²

  • 2+1 Apartments starting from 133 m²

  • 3+1 Garden Apartments starting from 184 m²

  • 3+1 Penthouses starting from 257 m²

  • 4+1 Villas with SPA  starting from 624m²

 

Location Highlights:

Natulux is ideally situated in Küçük Erenköy, offering direct access to the sea and proximity to everyday essentials:

  • Direck on the the beach

  • On-site gym and café

  • 2.5 km to the nearest restaurant

  • 3.4 km to the market

  • 6.2 km to ATM & bank

  • 14.5 km to the hospital

  • 25.7 km to the university

  • 28.0 km to the shopping mall

  • 54.0 km to the airport

 

Facilities:

Residents at Natulux enjoy resort-style amenities designed to elevate everyday life:

  • Smart Home System

  • Indoor swimming pool

  • Spa center & massage zone

  • Fitness center & yoga studio

  • Concierge service & 24/7 security

  • Indoor parking

  • Cinema hall & kids club

  • Walking track surrounded by nature

 


Payment Plan:

Natulux offers a buyer-friendly plan with 35% down, 35% until key delivery, and 30% over 12 months post-handover.

About us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 87.0
Price per m², USD 2,858
Apartment price, USD 248,649
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 133.0
Price per m², USD 2,761
Apartment price, USD 367,164
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 184.0
Price per m², USD 3,018
Apartment price, USD 555,394
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 624.0
Price per m², USD 4,841
Apartment price, USD 3,02M

Location on the map

Akanthou, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Three bedroom duplex in Abelia Residence complex with sea view.
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$269,762
Residential complex Carob Hill
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$202,220
Residential quarter Bahamas Homes
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$177,315
Residential complex Penthaus 2 1 Loft v premialnom proekte ALBATROS VIEW Girne
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$531,890
Residential complex Kompleks CLIFF Kristall
Templos, Northern Cyprus
from
$148,778
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building NCP-136 Natulux is a luxury project in Küçük Erenköy
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$248,649
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Olea Cyprus
Residential quarter Olea Cyprus
Lefkoniko, Northern Cyprus
from
$104,399
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Olea Cyprus Project is now waiting for all investors who love serenity and nature. Olea Cyprus Project uniquely meets the intense needs of our valued customers. Based on your needs, we offer: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1 flats and 2+1, 3+1 penthouses. Our units are designed with high-quality finishes…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Residential complex Studios in the Pearl Island complex.
Residential complex Studios in the Pearl Island complex.
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$125,844
Finishing options Finished
► Price - 93,000 GBP Ground floor apartment 35 m2 + terrace 8 m2, without furniture and equipment. ► Price - 110,000 GBP Second floor apartment 35 m2 + balcony 8 m2 + roof terrace 35 m2. ► Price for similar apartments from the developer from 174,950 GBP without furniture. This is …
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential quarter Sunny Hill
Residential quarter Sunny Hill
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$170,983
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
Show all publications