Apartment in a new building NCP-136 Natulux is a luxury project in Küçük Erenköy

About the Project:
Natulux is a luxury project in Küçük Erenköy, Tatlısu, located directly on the beach – featuring villas and apartments with 270° sea views and modern amenities, ideal for stylish living on Cyprus’s North Coast.
Key Points:
Seafront location with panoramic Mediterranean views
Smart home systems integrated throughout
High-end design blending modern luxury with nature
Available Units Types:
Natulux offers a diverse selection of residences to suit various lifestyle needs, combining spacious layouts, sophisticated finishes, and a seamless connection to the natural environment. The development includes a mix of modern apartments , duplex and exclusive villas.
1+1 Apartments starting from 87.5 m²
2+1 Apartments starting from 133 m²
3+1 Garden Apartments starting from 184 m²
3+1 Penthouses starting from 257 m²
4+1 Villas with SPA starting from 624m²
Location Highlights:
Natulux is ideally situated in Küçük Erenköy, offering direct access to the sea and proximity to everyday essentials:
Direck on the the beach
On-site gym and café
2.5 km to the nearest restaurant
3.4 km to the market
6.2 km to ATM & bank
14.5 km to the hospital
25.7 km to the university
28.0 km to the shopping mall
54.0 km to the airport
Facilities:
Residents at Natulux enjoy resort-style amenities designed to elevate everyday life:
Smart Home System
Indoor swimming pool
Spa center & massage zone
Fitness center & yoga studio
Concierge service & 24/7 security
Indoor parking
Cinema hall & kids club
Walking track surrounded by nature
Payment Plan:
Natulux offers a buyer-friendly plan with 35% down, 35% until key delivery, and 30% over 12 months post-handover.
About us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.