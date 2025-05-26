Apartment in a new building NCP-136 Natulux is a luxury project in Küçük Erenköy

About the Project:

Natulux is a luxury project in Küçük Erenköy, Tatlısu, located directly on the beach – featuring villas and apartments with 270° sea views and modern amenities, ideal for stylish living on Cyprus’s North Coast.

Key Points:

Seafront location with panoramic Mediterranean views

Smart home systems integrated throughout

High-end design blending modern luxury with nature

Available Units Types:

Natulux offers a diverse selection of residences to suit various lifestyle needs, combining spacious layouts, sophisticated finishes, and a seamless connection to the natural environment. The development includes a mix of modern apartments , duplex and exclusive villas.

1+1 Apartments starting from 87.5 m²

2+1 Apartments starting from 133 m²

3+1 Garden Apartments starting from 184 m²

3+1 Penthouses starting from 257 m²

4+1 Villas with SPA starting from 624m²

Location Highlights:

Natulux is ideally situated in Küçük Erenköy, offering direct access to the sea and proximity to everyday essentials:

Direck on the the beach

On-site gym and café

2.5 km to the nearest restaurant

3.4 km to the market

6.2 km to ATM & bank

14.5 km to the hospital

25.7 km to the university

28.0 km to the shopping mall

54.0 km to the airport

Facilities:



Residents at Natulux enjoy resort-style amenities designed to elevate everyday life:

Smart Home System

Indoor swimming pool

Spa center & massage zone

Fitness center & yoga studio

Concierge service & 24/7 security

Indoor parking

Cinema hall & kids club

Walking track surrounded by nature



Payment Plan:



Natulux offers a buyer-friendly plan with 35% down, 35% until key delivery, and 30% over 12 months post-handover.



About us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.