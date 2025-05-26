Apartment in a new building NCP-137 La Casalia is a wellness-inspired luxury development in Tatlısu directly on the beach

About the Project:

La Casalia is a wellness-inspired luxury development in Tatlısu directly on the beach, blending modern living, natural harmony, and historical richness into a single seafront community. With 402 premium residential units and a 5-star wellness hotel, the project is designed to provide an elevated lifestyle that prioritizes balance, comfort, and tranquility in the heart of North Cyprus.

Key Points:

La Casalia offers a unique lifestyle combining wellness, heritage, and high-end coastal living.



Direct beach access

5-star wellness hotel with 220 beds and spa facilities

Private marina and international sailors club

10,000 m² of green space with Central Park and Akanthus Park

Extensive wellness and recreational infrastructure

Restaurants, cafés, water sports, and nature trails

Available Units Types:

La Casalia presents a thoughtfully curated mix of residences to accommodate a variety of lifestyles. The project places particular emphasis on 1+1 Deluxe, 2+1 Deluxe, and Grand Studio units, complemented by exclusive 3+1 Lofts and 3+1 Villas.

Studio starting from 41 Sqm

Grand Studio starting from 49 Sqm (47 Flat + 2 Balcony)

1+1 Deluxe starting from 97 Sqm (65 Flat +32 Balcony)

2+1 Deluxe starting from 112 Sqm (86 Apartment + 26 Balcony)

2+1 Villa starting from 267 Sqm (94 Flat + 67 Terrace + 106 Roof Terrace)

3+1 Duplex Villa starting from 300 Sqm (166 Flat + 79 Terrace+30 Balcony + 25 Pool )

Location Highlights:

La Casalia is positioned along the coastline of Tatlısu, surrounded by nature, history, and recreational options—creating a destination that’s both relaxing and accessible.

Direct access to the sea and pier

Private beach and sunbathing decks

Access to calm coves and open sea for water sports

Cycling and walking trails throughout the green areas

Close to local markets, historical sites, and regional attractions

Scooter Joy system for eco-friendly mobility within the project



Facilities:

La Casalia brings together wellness, leisure, and lifestyle in one complete experience. Residents and guests benefit from an unmatched set of amenities designed to support physical and mental well-being.

5-star wellness hotel with spa, hammam, sauna, gym & pools

Massage and beauty centers with personalized care

Two à la carte restaurants, snack bars, and world cuisine cafés

Indoor and outdoor sports facilities including squash court

Water sports center, private beach, and yacht club

Children’s play zones, green parks, and sun terraces

Smart eco-transport integration including scooter rentals

Payment Plan:

La Casalia offers a flexible payment plan: 35% down payment, 45% in installments until key delivery, and 20% in 12 monthly installments after handover.



About us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.