  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Tatlisu Belediyesi
  4. Apartment in a new building NCP-137 La Casalia is a wellness-inspired luxury development in Tatlısu directly on the beach

Apartment in a new building NCP-137 La Casalia is a wellness-inspired luxury development in Tatlısu directly on the beach

Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$178,934
;
10
ID: 27101
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Gazimağusa District
  • City
    Tatlisu Belediyesi
  • Village
    Akanthou

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

About the Project:
La Casalia is a wellness-inspired luxury development in Tatlısu directly on the beach, blending modern living, natural harmony, and historical richness into a single seafront community. With 402 premium residential units and a 5-star wellness hotel, the project is designed to provide an elevated lifestyle that prioritizes balance, comfort, and tranquility in the heart of North Cyprus.

Key Points:
La Casalia offers a unique lifestyle combining wellness, heritage, and high-end coastal living.
 

  • Direct beach access

  • 5-star wellness hotel with 220 beds and spa facilities

  • Private marina and international sailors club

  • 10,000 m² of green space with Central Park and Akanthus Park

  • Extensive wellness and recreational infrastructure

  • Restaurants, cafés, water sports, and nature trails

 

Available Units Types:
La Casalia presents a thoughtfully curated mix of residences to accommodate a variety of lifestyles. The project places particular emphasis on 1+1 Deluxe, 2+1 Deluxe, and Grand Studio units, complemented by exclusive 3+1 Lofts and 3+1 Villas.

  • Studio  starting from 41 Sqm

  • Grand Studio  starting from 49 Sqm (47 Flat + 2  Balcony)

  • 1+1 Deluxe  starting from  97 Sqm (65 Flat +32 Balcony)

  • 2+1 Deluxe  starting from 112 Sqm (86 Apartment + 26 Balcony)

  • 2+1 Villa  starting from 267 Sqm (94 Flat  + 67 Terrace + 106 Roof Terrace)

  • 3+1 Duplex Villa  starting from 300  Sqm  (166 Flat + 79 Terrace+30 Balcony + 25 Pool )

 

Location Highlights:

La Casalia is positioned along the coastline of Tatlısu, surrounded by nature, history, and recreational options—creating a destination that’s both relaxing and accessible.

  • Direct access to the sea and pier

  • Private beach and sunbathing decks

  • Access to calm coves and open sea for water sports

  • Cycling and walking trails throughout the green areas

  • Close to local markets, historical sites, and regional attractions

  • Scooter Joy system for eco-friendly mobility within the project
     

Facilities:
La Casalia brings together wellness, leisure, and lifestyle in one complete experience. Residents and guests benefit from an unmatched set of amenities designed to support physical and mental well-being.

  • 5-star wellness hotel with spa, hammam, sauna, gym & pools

  • Massage and beauty centers with personalized care

  • Two à la carte restaurants, snack bars, and world cuisine cafés

  • Indoor and outdoor sports facilities including squash court

  • Water sports center, private beach, and yacht club

  • Children’s play zones, green parks, and sun terraces

  • Smart eco-transport integration including scooter rentals

 

Payment Plan:
La Casalia offers a flexible payment plan: 35% down payment, 45% in installments until key delivery, and 20% in 12 monthly installments after handover.

About us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 41.0 – 97.0
Price per m², USD 2,695 – 4,364
Apartment price, USD 178,934 – 261,430
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 112.0
Price per m², USD 3,683
Apartment price, USD 412,478
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 267.0 – 300.0
Price per m², USD 4,526 – 7,967
Apartment price, USD 1,21M – 2,39M

Location on the map

Akanthou, Northern Cyprus

