Residential complex K Islands

The unique concept of K ISLANDS was inspired by a lifestyle on a tropical island. It pays attention to every detail to offer you the perfect living space in Northern Cyprus – the Pearl of the Mediterranean. The new concept project “K ISLANDS” in Tatlis promises a pleasant holiday, during which you can admire the sunrises and sunsets every day. This magnificent project with breathtaking panoramic views of the mountains and the sea opens the doors to the resort space, immersed in nature, but conveniently located on the main road Tatlisu.

The project presents various types of luxury apartments, elegant penthouses and townhouses, as well as island apartments.

villas with a unique location by the sea and breathtaking modern architecture.

Real estate types:

Studio

Corner Studio

Penthouse Studios

Penthouse Studio with Private Pool

One-bedroom apartment

Townhouse with one bedroom

Corner Townhouse with one bedroom

One-bedroom penthouse

Island Villa with one bedroom and private pool

Open the doors to a lifestyle in a resort village filled with nature!