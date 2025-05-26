  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Tatlisu Belediyesi
  4. Residential complex K Islands

Residential complex K Islands

Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$266,133
BTC
3.1656049
ETH
165.9228862
USDT
263 122.0580457
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
17
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26619
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Gazimağusa District
  • City
    Tatlisu Belediyesi
  • Village
    Akanthou

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

The unique concept of K ISLANDS was inspired by a lifestyle on a tropical island. It pays attention to every detail to offer you the perfect living space in Northern Cyprus – the Pearl of the Mediterranean. The new concept project “K ISLANDS” in Tatlis promises a pleasant holiday, during which you can admire the sunrises and sunsets every day. This magnificent project with breathtaking panoramic views of the mountains and the sea opens the doors to the resort space, immersed in nature, but conveniently located on the main road Tatlisu.

The project presents various types of luxury apartments, elegant penthouses and townhouses, as well as island apartments.
villas with a unique location by the sea and breathtaking modern architecture.

Real estate types:

  • Studio
  • Corner Studio
  • Penthouse Studios
  • Penthouse Studio with Private Pool
  • One-bedroom apartment
  • Townhouse with one bedroom
  • Corner Townhouse with one bedroom
  • One-bedroom penthouse
  • Island Villa with one bedroom and private pool

Open the doors to a lifestyle in a resort village filled with nature!

Location on the map

Akanthou, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex ELITE LIFE
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$118,277
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Esentepe
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$188,859
Residential quarter Tranquility
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$949,903
Residential quarter Gonyeli Flora Villas
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$208,979
Residential quarter Azure Villas
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$500,282
You are viewing
Residential complex K Islands
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$266,133
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Nice 3 Room Apartment In Cyprus/ Girne
Apartment building Nice 3 Room Apartment In Cyprus/ Girne
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$303,378
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-681   – Distance to the sea -500M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70 km – Ercan Airport – 35 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 Loft - 186 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: May 2026   FACILITIES: Restaurant/Cafe Gym Sauna Outdoor Pool and Chil…
Agency
DevoDirect
Leave a request
Residential quarter Caesar Blue
Residential quarter Caesar Blue
Gastria, Northern Cyprus
from
$165,982
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential complex ELITE LIFE
Residential complex ELITE LIFE
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$118,277
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Area 50–100 m²
15 real estate properties 15
ELITE LIFE Elite life is a unique complex located in a quiet area of Lapta, Northern Cyprus. The area is known for its natural beauty with lush vegetation, a mountain range, stunning sandy beaches and the crystal clear Mediterranean Sea. The project includes eight 3-story blocks with s…
Developer
DINDI GROUP
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
Show all publications