Residential complex Two-bedroom apartment in the Sea Terra complex near the sea.

Three-room apartment 71.4 m2 5 minutes from the sea. Prestigious residential complex located on a hillside in a protected area with a unique view of the Mediterranean Sea.
The apartments are specially located to provide privacy and an open view of nature.
All apartments are built to the highest standard using the highest quality materials, taking into account the smallest details.
Excellent location:
5 minutes drive to the sea
30 minutes to Kyrenia
30 minutes to Ercan
40 minutes to Nicosia
45 minutes to Famagusta
Main features:
Ceramic flooring
Built-in wardrobes in the bedrooms
Built-in furniture in the kitchen
Air conditioning in the master bedroom
Solar panels and a water heating tank
Entrance doors are made of steel and equipped with strong locks
High quality plumbing
General satellite TV system
Infrastructure:
The complex is fenced
Electric gates
Outdoor swimming pools for adults and children
Indoor heated pool
Restaurant
Bar
Fitness center
Sauna
Jacuzzi
Children's playground
Games room
Mini golf
Mini market
Management company
When purchasing this apartment - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for for the whole family as a gift from the company!