  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Tatlisu Belediyesi
  4. Residential complex Two-bedroom apartment in the Sea Terra complex near the sea.

Residential complex Two-bedroom apartment in the Sea Terra complex near the sea.

Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$115,019
BTC
1.3681232
ETH
71.7091878
USDT
113 717.0978155
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
15
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26327
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1264
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 09/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Gazimağusa District
  • City
    Tatlisu Belediyesi
  • Village
    Akanthou

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Three-room apartment 71.4 m2 5 minutes from the sea. Prestigious residential complex located on a hillside in a protected area with a unique view of the Mediterranean Sea.

The apartments are specially located to provide privacy and an open view of nature.

All apartments are built to the highest standard using the highest quality materials, taking into account the smallest details.

Excellent location:

5 minutes drive to the sea
30 minutes to Kyrenia
30 minutes to Ercan
40 minutes to Nicosia
45 minutes to Famagusta

Main features:

Ceramic flooring
Built-in wardrobes in the bedrooms
Built-in furniture in the kitchen
Air conditioning in the master bedroom
Solar panels and a water heating tank
Entrance doors are made of steel and equipped with strong locks
High quality plumbing
General satellite TV system

Infrastructure:

The complex is fenced
Electric gates
Outdoor swimming pools for adults and children
Indoor heated pool
Restaurant
Bar
Fitness center
Sauna
Jacuzzi
Children's playground
Games room
Mini golf
Mini market
Management company
When purchasing this apartment - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for for the whole family as a gift from the company!

Location on the map

Akanthou, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ İskele Long Beach
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
$112,642
Residential quarter Malibu
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$183,585
Residential quarter Tranquility
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$949,903
Residential complex K ISLANDS butik-proekt premialnogo klassa
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$270,652
Residential quarter Venice
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
$107,656
You are viewing
Residential complex Two-bedroom apartment in the Sea Terra complex near the sea.
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$115,019
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Dolce Vita
Residential quarter Dolce Vita
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
$183,648
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Apartment building 2 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Apartment building 2 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$269,874
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-712   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -150M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 1+1 Penthouse Duplex - 105 m2 - 118 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: April 2025   FACILITIES: COM…
Agency
DevoDirect
Leave a request
Residential complex GRAY BEACH CLUB
Residential complex GRAY BEACH CLUB
Nikitas, Northern Cyprus
from
$69,084
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 17
2 real estate properties 2
There are no such profitable prices on Cyprus!Studio apartments from £54,900Apartments 1+1 from £70,700Delayed:£3,000 deposit35% down paymentThe remaining 65% for 42 months.From January 1, price increase by 25%The Gaziver district is located on the west coast, near the city of Güzeljurt. It …
Agency
Surkon estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
Show all publications