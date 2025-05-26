Residential complex Two-bedroom apartment in the Sea Terra complex near the sea.

Three-room apartment 71.4 m2 5 minutes from the sea. Prestigious residential complex located on a hillside in a protected area with a unique view of the Mediterranean Sea.

The apartments are specially located to provide privacy and an open view of nature.

All apartments are built to the highest standard using the highest quality materials, taking into account the smallest details.

Excellent location:

5 minutes drive to the sea

30 minutes to Kyrenia

30 minutes to Ercan

40 minutes to Nicosia

45 minutes to Famagusta

Main features:

Ceramic flooring

Built-in wardrobes in the bedrooms

Built-in furniture in the kitchen

Air conditioning in the master bedroom

Solar panels and a water heating tank

Entrance doors are made of steel and equipped with strong locks

High quality plumbing

General satellite TV system

Infrastructure:

The complex is fenced

Electric gates

Outdoor swimming pools for adults and children

Indoor heated pool

Restaurant

Bar

Fitness center

Sauna

Jacuzzi

Children's playground

Games room

Mini golf

Mini market

Management company

When purchasing this apartment - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for for the whole family as a gift from the company!