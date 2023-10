Karavas, Northern Cyprus

from €111,896

50–100 m² 15

Completion date: 2024

ELITE LIFE Elite life is a unique complex located in a quiet area of Lapta, Northern Cyprus. The area is known for its natural beauty with lush vegetation, a mountain range, stunning sandy beaches and the crystal clear Mediterranean Sea. The project includes eight 3-story blocks with sea and mountain views. The complex will be equipped with all necessary infrastructure: Shared pool Generator Double-glazed windows Glass glazing of the balcony Ready-made outputs for air conditioning Water storage tank Solar heating system Car parking Playground BBQ area Greening and landscape design Video surveillance Shlakbaum All apartments go with ready decoration from the developer! Spacious living room with balcony Kitchen with built-in high quality furniture Bedrooms with fitted wardrobes Fully equipped bathroom High quality ceramic tiles on the floor and on the walls in the bathroom Parquet board used in bedrooms High-quality plumbing, Built-in cabinets Air conditioning findings Panoramic glazing Particular attention should be paid to the location of the complex, because all the infrastructure necessary for a comfortable stay is nearby: Supermarket - 1 min. Pharmacy - 2 min. Gas station - 3 min. Restaurant - 5 min. Necat British college - 15 min. ATMs - 7 min. Camelot sandy beach with a restaurant - 10 min. Sunas Beach - 10 min. Spa complex - 7 min. The gym is 7 minutes. Mail - 10 minutes. Municipality - 10 min. Bakery - 5 minutes. Complex delivery - September 2024. Apartments available for purchase - 1 + 1, 2 + 1,3 + 1 Comfortable payment system: 2000 GBP deposit 50% payment upon signing a contract 25% payment 6 months before delivery of the complex ( payment is possible monthly, once every 2 months, quarterly ) 25% payment for key transfer Additional information 15 minutes drive to the center of Kyrenia 30 minutes drive to Nicosia 45 minutes drive to Ercan Airport 120 minutes drive to Larnaca Airport * Shared pool * Generator * Spacious living room with balcony * Kitchen with built-in high quality furniture * Bedrooms with fitted wardrobes * Fully equipped bathroom * High quality ceramic tiles on the floor and on the walls in the bathroom * Parquet board used in bedrooms * Panoramic windows with double glazed windows * Glass glazing of the balcony * Ready-made exits for air conditioning * Water storage tank * Solar heating system * Car parking * Playground * Greening and landscape design