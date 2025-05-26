  1. Realting.com
  Apartment in a new building NCP-103 Perfectly positioned on the eastern coast of North Cyprus

Apartment in a new building NCP-103 Perfectly positioned on the eastern coast of North Cyprus

Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$534,650
;
11
ID: 27015
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Gazimağusa District
  • City
    Tatlisu Belediyesi
  • Village
    Akanthou

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

About the Project:

Perfectly positioned on the eastern coast of North Cyprus, this modern development in Küçük Erenköy combines natural beauty with high-quality living. Set just a short walk from a private beach, it features five residential buildings offering a variety of apartments and penthouses with elegant finishes and a strong connection to the surrounding landscape.

Key Points:

  • Panoramic sea and mountain views from all units

  • 3-minute walk to a private beach

  • Contemporary design with premium materials

 

Available Apartment Types: 

The project offers a refined selection of duplexes, garden apartments, and penthouses, all thoughtfully laid out to provide comfortable living with modern aesthetics.

  • 2+1 Duplex 

  • 3+1 Garden Apartment 


Location Highlights:

Ideally situated for leisure and access, the project places residents near golf, city life, and international airports, all while being within walking distance to a private beach.

  • 3 minutes walk to private beach

  • 10 minutes to Korineum Golf Club & Hotel

  • 20 minutes to Kyrenia city center

  • 50 km to Ercan Airport

  • 60 minutes to Larnaca International Airport

  • 70 km to Larnaca Airport

 

Facilities:

Carefully curated amenities promote wellness, outdoor enjoyment, and elevated living—all in a natural and tranquil environment.

  • Private beach access

  • Café / Bar

  • Communal swimming pool

  • Relaxing yoga area

  • Children's playground & tennis court

  • Landscaped gardens

  • Fitness center

  • Fully equipped rooftop BBQ areas

  • Customizable kitchens and bathrooms

  • Granite kitchen countertops

  • Underfloor heating in bathrooms

  • Infrastructure for jacuzzi installation

 

Payment Options:
The project offers flexible payment options, starting with a deposit payable in GBP, EUR, USD, or cryptocurrency, followed by a 35% down payment within 4 weeks. The remaining 65% is payable in interest-free installments over 2 years.

 

About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 115.0
Price per m², USD 4,649
Apartment price, USD 534,649

Location on the map

Akanthou, Northern Cyprus

