Apartment in a new building NCP-103 Perfectly positioned on the eastern coast of North Cyprus

About the Project:

Perfectly positioned on the eastern coast of North Cyprus, this modern development in Küçük Erenköy combines natural beauty with high-quality living. Set just a short walk from a private beach, it features five residential buildings offering a variety of apartments and penthouses with elegant finishes and a strong connection to the surrounding landscape.

Key Points:

Panoramic sea and mountain views from all units

3-minute walk to a private beach

Contemporary design with premium materials

Available Apartment Types:

The project offers a refined selection of duplexes, garden apartments, and penthouses, all thoughtfully laid out to provide comfortable living with modern aesthetics.

2+1 Duplex

3+1 Garden Apartment



Location Highlights:

Ideally situated for leisure and access, the project places residents near golf, city life, and international airports, all while being within walking distance to a private beach.

3 minutes walk to private beach

10 minutes to Korineum Golf Club & Hotel

20 minutes to Kyrenia city center

50 km to Ercan Airport

60 minutes to Larnaca International Airport

Facilities:

Carefully curated amenities promote wellness, outdoor enjoyment, and elevated living—all in a natural and tranquil environment.

Private beach access

Café / Bar

Communal swimming pool

Relaxing yoga area

Children's playground & tennis court

Landscaped gardens

Fitness center

Fully equipped rooftop BBQ areas

Customizable kitchens and bathrooms

Granite kitchen countertops

Underfloor heating in bathrooms

Infrastructure for jacuzzi installation

Payment Options:

The project offers flexible payment options, starting with a deposit payable in GBP, EUR, USD, or cryptocurrency, followed by a 35% down payment within 4 weeks. The remaining 65% is payable in interest-free installments over 2 years.

About Us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.