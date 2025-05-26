Apartment in a new building NCP-103 Perfectly positioned on the eastern coast of North Cyprus

About the Project:
Perfectly positioned on the eastern coast of North Cyprus, this modern development in Küçük Erenköy combines natural beauty with high-quality living. Set just a short walk from a private beach, it features five residential buildings offering a variety of apartments and penthouses with elegant finishes and a strong connection to the surrounding landscape.
Key Points:
Panoramic sea and mountain views from all units
3-minute walk to a private beach
Contemporary design with premium materials
Available Apartment Types:
The project offers a refined selection of duplexes, garden apartments, and penthouses, all thoughtfully laid out to provide comfortable living with modern aesthetics.
2+1 Duplex
3+1 Garden Apartment
Location Highlights:
Ideally situated for leisure and access, the project places residents near golf, city life, and international airports, all while being within walking distance to a private beach.
3 minutes walk to private beach
10 minutes to Korineum Golf Club & Hotel
20 minutes to Kyrenia city center
50 km to Ercan Airport
60 minutes to Larnaca International Airport
Facilities:
Carefully curated amenities promote wellness, outdoor enjoyment, and elevated living—all in a natural and tranquil environment.
Private beach access
Café / Bar
Communal swimming pool
Relaxing yoga area
Children's playground & tennis court
Landscaped gardens
Fitness center
Fully equipped rooftop BBQ areas
Customizable kitchens and bathrooms
Granite kitchen countertops
Underfloor heating in bathrooms
Infrastructure for jacuzzi installation
Payment Options:
The project offers flexible payment options, starting with a deposit payable in GBP, EUR, USD, or cryptocurrency, followed by a 35% down payment within 4 weeks. The remaining 65% is payable in interest-free installments over 2 years.
About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.