  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Yenibogazici Belediyesi
  4. Villa DREAM HOMES 4 YOU

Villa DREAM HOMES 4 YOU

Limnia, Northern Cyprus
from
$404,940
;
29
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26750
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Gazimağusa District
  • City
    Yenibogazici Belediyesi
  • Village
    Limnia

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

About the project

A unique Dream Homes 4 You bungalow complex, where luxury and comfort are combined with a modern lifestyle. This project is inspired by the idea of creating the perfect space for living and relaxing in the neighborhood of Yenibogazici, offering you not just a home, but a true paradise on earth.

Each of the eight bungalows in this complex has its own unique character and sophisticated style. Here you will find a symbiosis of modern architecture, elegant design and functionality, creating a space that will emphasize your individuality and become your refuge from the hustle and bustle of the world.

The main accent of each bungalow is its private pool, which becomes the centerpiece of luxurious relaxation and entertaining. The large plots of land surrounding each home offer endless possibilities for creating cozy gardens and outdoor seating areas where you can relax and enjoy the magnificent nature around you.

Dream Homes 4 You also strives to be environmentally responsible by incorporating technology that helps preserve natural beauty and reduce negative environmental impact.

Having been in the market since 2010, developer Dream Homes 4 You is known for its innovative approach to construction and design. Its projects are characterized by high quality, individual style and impeccable attention to detail.

The company provides a full range of services, from conceptualization to turnkey delivery. Its team consists of experienced professionals ready to turn your dreams into reality.

The technical support service of the complex guarantees reliable operation of all systems and infrastructure facilities. Regular inspections and maintenance help maintain a high level of comfort and safety.

The company's professional designers create interiors that meet the highest standards of modern style and luxury. Their goal is to make your home unique and cozy, reflecting your taste and preferences.

Dream Homes 4 You is not just a home, it's your dream of luxury living in a perfect hideaway on the coast of the Yenibogazici neighborhood.

Location on the map

Limnia, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Villa Exquisite
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$440,682
Villa Chic 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Otuken
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
$544,521
Villa Shikarnye apartamenty s 5 villami na Kipre Kireniya
Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
Villa Ozankoy Villa
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
from
$784,679
Villa Cheap 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Nicosia
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$199,823
You are viewing
Villa DREAM HOMES 4 YOU
Limnia, Northern Cyprus
from
$404,940
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Villa Cheap 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Nicosia
Villa Cheap 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Nicosia
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$199,823
Number of floors 2
PROJECT ID: CP-804 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Nicosia  Distance to Lefkoşa- 17 km Ercan Airport – 30 km AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 3…
Agency
DevoDirect
Leave a request
Villa KOMPLEKS TREHSPALENNYH VILL V YENI BOGAZICI
Villa KOMPLEKS TREHSPALENNYH VILL V YENI BOGAZICI
Northern Cyprus
from
$391,607
? A cozy complex of ultra-modern villas with 3 bedrooms is being built in the favorite Yeni Bogazici, 11 km from Famagusta. The project consists of 12 separate villas with their land and private pools. ? VILLA WITH 3 SPALKS  Plot - 350 m2 Closed villa flat - 170 m2 Terraces - 40 m2 FIRST S…
Agency
Era - Nedvizhimosti plyus
Leave a request
Villa 4 Room Villa a Complex with Pool in Cyprus
Villa 4 Room Villa a Complex with Pool in Cyprus
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$521,349
The year of construction 2025
ID: CP-672   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -1000M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 55 km   AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 3+1 - 218 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: February 2025   FACILITIES: Swimming Pool Children Playg…
Agency
DevoDirect
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
Show all publications