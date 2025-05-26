Residential complex Hillside

HILLSIDE is a club residential complex with extensive infrastructure including both entertainment and technically important facilities. The complex is located 500 meters from the sea in the picturesque area of TATLISU with stunning views of the sea and the mountains.

Tatlisu is a charming village located on the north coast of Cyprus, east of Girne and Esentepe. The name "Tatlisu" means "fresh water" in Turkish, due to the presence of natural springs in the region. This area is known for its beauty with untouched nature, lush greenery, mountain range and crystal clear water of the Mediterranean Sea.

Advantages of the complex:

Large selection of apartments with sea and mountain views

Low population density of the complex for comfortable living: 102 real estate objects on 19400 square meters

Low cost per square meter (by region)

Apartments on the second floor with large roof terraces

Various internal infrastructure - a sports hall, sauna, indoor and outdoor pools, reception, electric generator, etc.

High quality of construction - noise and thermal insulation, warm floors and ventilation in bathrooms, Smart lock to simplify rental processes, etc.

Infrastructure of the complex:

Outdoor pool

Indoor pool

Children's pool

The gym

sauna

Reception.

Playground

Bus to the beach

Electric generator

Characteristics of the apartment: