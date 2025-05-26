  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Hillside

Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
$151,576
12
ID: 26632
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Gazimağusa District
  • City
    Tatlisu Belediyesi
  • Village
    Akanthou

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

HILLSIDE is a club residential complex with extensive infrastructure including both entertainment and technically important facilities. The complex is located 500 meters from the sea in the picturesque area of TATLISU with stunning views of the sea and the mountains.

Tatlisu is a charming village located on the north coast of Cyprus, east of Girne and Esentepe. The name "Tatlisu" means "fresh water" in Turkish, due to the presence of natural springs in the region. This area is known for its beauty with untouched nature, lush greenery, mountain range and crystal clear water of the Mediterranean Sea.

Advantages of the complex:

  • Large selection of apartments with sea and mountain views
  • Low population density of the complex for comfortable living: 102 real estate objects on 19400 square meters
  • Low cost per square meter (by region)
  • Apartments on the second floor with large roof terraces
  • Various internal infrastructure - a sports hall, sauna, indoor and outdoor pools, reception, electric generator, etc.
  • High quality of construction - noise and thermal insulation, warm floors and ventilation in bathrooms, Smart lock to simplify rental processes, etc.

Infrastructure of the complex:

  • Outdoor pool
  • Indoor pool
  • Children's pool
  • The gym
  • sauna
  • Reception.
  • Playground
  • Bus to the beach
  • Electric generator

Characteristics of the apartment:

  • Spacious balcony
  • Sea or mountain views (depending on the block)
  • Smart lock
  • Ventilation in all bathrooms
  • Fully equipped bathrooms
  • Warm bathroom floors
  • Built-in wardrobes in each bedroom
  • Equipped kitchen with stone countertop (without equipment)
  • Interior doors
  • Metal front doors
  • Ceramic flooring and laminate in the bedroom
  • Opportunity to order a design package

Location on the map

Akanthou, Northern Cyprus

Ask all your questions
Leave your request
