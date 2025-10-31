Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaloniki Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garage

Townhouses with garage for sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

Thessaloniki
10
Thermi Municipality
104
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
81
Thermaikos Municipality
46
Show more
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
A spacious 300 sq.m. maisonette, spread over four levels, is for sale in an excellent locati…
$754,786
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go