Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Pefka Municipal Unit
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Pefka Municipal Unit, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Pefka, Greece
3 room townhouse
Pefka, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 151 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
€140,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 102 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€160,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room townhouse in Pefka, Greece
3 room townhouse
Pefka, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 1-85 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pefka Center for €260.000 . This 180 sq. m. Ma…
€260,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€160,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2 two-storey townhouses of 80 sq.m each, in suburbs of Thessaloniki. The townhouses…
€180,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr

Properties features in Pefka Municipal Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir