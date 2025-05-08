Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

Thessaloniki
3
Thermi Municipality
63
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
42
Thermaikos Municipality
23
26 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 310 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale maisonette of 310 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 4 l…
$759,934
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 4 l…
$620,225
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 l…
$1,57M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Asprobalta, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Asprobalta, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Asprovalta . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basem…
$167,632
3 bedroom townthouse in Triadi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Triadi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 4 l…
$276,592
3 bedroom townthouse in Neo Rysio, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 l…
$212,562
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 levels. 5th floo…
$626,246
3 bedroom townthouse in Kardia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 195 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 l…
$260,936
3 bedroom townthouse in Kato Scholari, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kato Scholari, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$155,518
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 234 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 4 l…
$521,872
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 163 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 l…
$307,904
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-bas…
$614,432
3 bedroom townthouse in Kardia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$417,497
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-bas…
$615,809
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Volvi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Volvi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 142 sq.meters in Asprovalta . The maisonette has 2…
$629,490
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 170 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The…
$887,182
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground f…
$276,592
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$189,626
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
Price on request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nea Kerasia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nea Kerasia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$209,195
3 bedroom townthouse in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Floor 1
For sale maisonette of 182 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 l…
$247,039
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale under construction maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has…
$599,055
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 172 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 levels. 1st floo…
$307,904
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 185 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The…
$991,556
3 bedroom townthouse in Neo Rysio, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 146 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 l…
$212,562
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Volvi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Volvi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Asprovalta . The maisonette has 2…
$681,947
Properties features in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

