Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Nea Vrasna
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Nea Vrasna, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Vrasna, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Vrasna, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale maisonette of 60 sq.meters in Asprovalta . The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st floor c…
$184,833
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Vrasna, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Vrasna, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
For sale maisonette of 116 sq.meters in Asprovalta . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground flo…
$195,505
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Vrasna, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Vrasna, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Asprovalta . The maisonette has 2 …
$260,845
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go