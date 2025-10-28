Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaloniki Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garden

Townhouses with garden for sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

Thessaloniki
10
Thermi Municipality
104
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
80
Thermaikos Municipality
45
Show more
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
This impressive 250 sq.m. maisonette, located in the lush and highly sought-after area of Pa…
$685,886
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go