  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaloniki Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

Thessaloniki
3
Thermi Municipality
63
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
42
Thermaikos Municipality
23
45 properties total found
Townhouse 6 rooms in Triadi, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Triadi, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 212 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has one…
$452,498
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 4 l…
$620,225
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kato Scholari, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kato Scholari, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$156,457
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Asprobalta, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Asprobalta, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Asprovalta . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basem…
$167,632
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nea Raidestos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nea Raidestos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$201,159
3 bedroom townthouse in Trilofos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 193 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale maisonette of 193 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 4 levels. Ground f…
$391,142
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 187 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$260,936
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground f…
$262,624
3 bedroom townthouse in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$156,561
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Vrasna, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Vrasna, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
For sale maisonette of 116 sq.meters in Asprovalta . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground flo…
$195,505
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Michaniona, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$200,985
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Basilika, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Basilika, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$260,936
3 bedroom townthouse in Trilofos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 4 l…
$247,039
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Vrasna, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Vrasna, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale maisonette of 60 sq.meters in Asprovalta . The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st floor c…
$184,833
Townhouse in Lakkia, Greece
Townhouse
Lakkia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 167 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 167 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The…
$176,962
3 bedroom townthouse in Kato Scholari, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kato Scholari, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$155,518
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 4 l…
$521,872
3 bedroom townthouse in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 113 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-bas…
$276,592
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 234 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 4 l…
$521,872
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 325 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale maisonette of 325 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 5 levels. Basement…
$502,897
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 l…
$156,457
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$296,151
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 176 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 176 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$301,738
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 163 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 l…
$307,904
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 l…
$178,808
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$284,040
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$357,616
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 235 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 4 l…
$250,498
3 bedroom townthouse in Trilofos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 225 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$328,779
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$386,185
